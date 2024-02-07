Advertisement

Apple antitrust case: The European Commission has officially announced its invitation for feedback from competitors and consumers regarding the concessions put forth by Apple to address EU antitrust charges and potentially avoid a substantial fine. This confirmation aligns with an earlier Reuters report.

As part of the proposed commitments, valid for a decade, Apple is offering third-party service providers access to its tap-and-go mobile payments systems used for mobile wallets. The EU competition watchdog had previously accused Apple of hindering competitors' entry to its Near-Field Communication (NFC) technology, impeding the development of alternative services on Apple devices.

In response, Apple stated in an email, "We have offered commitments to provide third-party developers in the European Economic Area with an option that will enable their users to make NFC contactless payments from within their iOS apps, separate from Apple Pay and Apple Wallet."

This access extends to developers of payment, banking, and digital wallet apps within the European Economic Area (EEA), presenting an additional choice alongside the existing Apple Pay, which will continue to be widely available. The Commission clarified that the use of these apps for payments in stores outside the EEA would also be feasible.

Consumers will have the flexibility to choose between using Apple's service or another NFC-enabled application through their bank or card issuer for payments. Apple outlined additional commitments, including features such as defaulting to preferred payment apps and access to authentication features like FaceID.

Interested parties, including rivals and customers, have a one-month window from the summary's publication to provide feedback. Once approved, the implementation of these commitments will be overseen by a trustee reporting to the Commission.

(With Reuters inputs)