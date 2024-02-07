Advertisement

EU Digital Services Act: The European Commission has taken a significant step under the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA) by sending information requests to 17 tech companies identified as very large online platforms (VLOP) and search engines.

The targeted companies include AliExpress, Amazon's Amazon Store, Apple's AppStore, Booking.com, Meta's Facebook and Instagram, Alphabet's Google Search, Google Play, Google Maps, and Google Shopping, along with Microsoft's LinkedIn and Bing, Pinterest, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, and Zalando.

Advertisement

The European Union has instructed these companies to furnish additional information by February 9 regarding the measures they have implemented to grant researchers access to data relevant to upcoming EU and national elections. Additionally, the companies are expected to detail actions taken in countering illegal content and goods sold online.

The Digital Services Act, enforced in November of the previous year, mandates that very large online platforms and search engines intensify efforts to combat illegal content and threats to public security. This move by the Commission marks a significant enforcement action under the DSA, as it initiated its first probe in December 2023 against social media company X over suspected breaches of its obligations.



(With Reuters inputs.)