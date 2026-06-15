This ₹8,999 Gadget Wants to Replace Your Phone for One Thing Only

For years, the smartphone all but killed the dedicated music player. Why carry a second device when the one already in your pocket can stream virtually every song ever recorded?

But a growing number of listeners appear to be going in the opposite direction, embracing devices built for a single purpose: listening to music without notifications, endless app switching, or algorithm-driven distractions. The latest entrant in India taps directly into that nostalgia while packing hardware typically associated with far more expensive audio gear.

Priced at ₹8,999, Snowsky DISC is a compact digital audio player that features dual Cirrus Logic CS43131 DAC chips, balanced and single-ended headphone outputs, LDAC Bluetooth support, Wi-Fi, USB audio functionality, and support for microSD cards of up to 2TB. It has been launched in India by Headphone Zone and is based on a device developed by Snowsky, a lifestyle-focused sub-brand of audio company FiiO.

Inspired by the CD Player Era

Perhaps its most eye-catching feature is its design. Instead of a conventional rectangular display, the player uses a circular touchscreen inspired by portable CD players, complete with album artwork, scrolling lyrics, and retro-themed interface designs. The aluminium alloy body is offered in multiple colour options and deliberately leans into nostalgia rather than trying to mimic a smartphone.

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Under the hood, however, the hardware is anything but retro.

The player runs on a Linux-based operating system designed exclusively for audio playback, with no app store or conventional smartphone-style interface. The goal is straightforward: remove distractions and focus entirely on music.

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Built for Audiophiles

The device supports both 3.5mm single-ended and 4.4mm balanced outputs, delivering up to 280mW + 280mW of output power at 32 ohms. It also includes eight EQ presets, multiple digital filters, USB DAC functionality, AirPlay support, coaxial output and OTG compatibility for external DACs.

Storage is handled via a microSD slot supporting cards up to 2TB, while the 1,450mAh battery is rated for more than 10 hours of playback.