CMF Watch 3 Pro Review: The Smartwatch Sweet Spot, if You Can Live Without Extras

I've worn enough smartwatches over the years to know that most of them eventually become invisible. Not because they're brilliantly designed, but because they all start looking the same after a while. Square display, black strap, rounded corners, done.

The CMF Watch 3 Pro doesn't quite fall into that trap.

At ₹7,999 at launch and now retailing for around ₹6,999, it doesn't try to look flashy. Instead, it quietly borrows from traditional watch design, wraps it in Nothing's minimalism, and ends up looking considerably more premium than its asking price.

After using it for several weeks, I came away pleasantly surprised by how much it gets right. But I also found enough rough edges to remind myself that this is still a ₹7,000 smartwatch and not some Wear OS flagship pretending to be affordable.

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Image: Himanshu Shekhar/ Republic

What's Good

It looks like a watch first and a gadget second

This is easily my favourite part of the CMF Watch 3 Pro. The brushed metal finish around the circular dial immediately gives it a more mature appearance than many similarly priced smartwatches. It doesn't scream "fitness tracker" from across the room.

The dark grey unit I reviewed looked understated and tasteful. It paired equally well with a T-shirt and jeans during a weekend outing and a formal shirt during work. In fact, several people around me assumed it was an ordinary analogue watch until the display lit up.

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Looking at it on my wrist, it never felt like a ₹6,999 product.

The single rotating crown on the side adds to the aesthetic while remaining functional for navigation, and the silicone strap remained comfortable enough to wear throughout the day without causing irritation. Unlike oversized rugged smartwatches that seem designed for surviving a military campaign through the Himalayas, the CMF Watch 3 Pro doesn't dominate your wrist. It simply blends in.

The AMOLED display is clean, vibrant, and easy to read

The 1.43-inch AMOLED display is excellent for the price. Colours are punchy, blacks are deep, and the interface looks crisp enough that I rarely found myself squinting at text or notifications. Outdoor visibility also impressed me. Even under harsh afternoon sunlight, I could comfortably check notifications, glance at the time, or quickly read health metrics without hunting for shade.

Image: Himanshu Shekhar/ Republic

Nothing's watch faces deserve special mention, too. Most of them embrace the company's restrained design language instead of trying to imitate expensive Swiss watches through questionable graphics. The default watch face I settled on looked clean, informative, and complemented the hardware nicely.

The display also feels properly circular rather than awkwardly rounded at the edges, making the overall design much more cohesive.

The software feels refreshingly uncluttered

This is where CMF's design philosophy really comes through. The interface isn't overloaded with unnecessary animations or excessive visual effects. Navigation remains simple, menus are easy to understand, and nothing feels intimidating, even if you're upgrading from a basic fitness band.

Pairing with the Nothing X app took only a few minutes, and synchronisation remained reliable throughout my usage. Health data, activity logs, battery status, and watch face management are all presented cleanly without making you dig through endless menus.

It's one of those experiences that quietly works instead of constantly trying to impress you.

Battery life removes charging anxiety

One of the biggest reasons I still appreciate lightweight smartwatch platforms over full Wear OS devices is battery life. The CMF Watch 3 Pro delivers exactly that advantage. I never found myself worrying about charging it every night. Under normal usage involving notifications, sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and occasional workouts, the battery comfortably stretched across multiple days.

CMF claims up to 13 days under typical usage, and while your mileage will naturally depend on GPS usage, brightness settings, and always-on display preferences, I rarely felt battery anxiety during my testing.

That alone makes daily ownership significantly less frustrating.

Health tracking is good enough for awareness

The watch tracks heart rate, blood oxygen, stress levels, sleep, steps, and calories, and supports over 130 workout modes alongside dual-band GPS.

For daily awareness, it performs well. Step counting generally aligned with my expectations, heart rate readings appeared reasonably consistent during walks and workouts, and sleep tracking provided useful trend information rather than overwhelming me with unnecessary statistics.

The addition of dual-band GPS is particularly welcome at this price because route locking feels faster and more reliable than many budget alternatives.

I would still never replace medical equipment with a smartwatch, but for tracking lifestyle trends and maintaining consistency, the CMF Watch 3 Pro feels dependable enough.

What's Bad

It still reminds you that this isn't Wear OS

The biggest limitation isn't the hardware. It's the software ecosystem.

You don't get the depth of app support that Wear OS offers. There is no rich application library, no deep third-party integrations comparable to Google's ecosystem, and interactions remain relatively limited.

Image: Himanshu Shekhar/ Republic

Notifications work. Calls work. Music controls work.

But this is still primarily a smartwatch companion rather than a miniature smartphone on your wrist. Whether that's a limitation or a blessing probably depends on your expectations.

The rotating crown could do more

The crown feels satisfying to use and contributes heavily to the watch's premium appearance. Ironically, I often wished it did more.

After spending time with watches where rotating controls become central to navigation, the implementation here occasionally feels underutilised. It works well enough, but there is room for richer interaction.

Performance isn't always perfectly fluid

For everyday usage, the interface is responsive. Every now and then, though, I noticed tiny hesitations while moving through menus or opening certain sections. Nothing severe enough to become frustrating, but enough to remind me that this remains an aggressively value-focused smartwatch.

Animations could occasionally feel slightly smoother.

Image: Himanshu Shekhar/ Republic

Health metrics still deserve perspective

Like virtually every consumer wearable, the CMF Watch 3 Pro should be viewed as a trend tracker rather than a diagnostic device. Heart rate, sleep quality, stress measurements, and calorie estimates are useful for observing long-term patterns, but I would hesitate to assign medical significance to individual readings.

That's not a criticism unique to CMF. It's simply the reality of consumer wearables today.

Verdict

Rating: 4/5

The CMF Watch 3 Pro succeeds because it focuses on the fundamentals instead of chasing gimmicks. It looks significantly more expensive than its ₹6,999 price tag. Still, it offers an excellent AMOLED display, dependable battery life, useful health tracking, dual-band GPS, and software that stays out of your way rather than constantly demanding attention.

It isn't perfect. The app ecosystem remains limited, performance occasionally betrays its budget positioning, and some aspects of the software could be more refined.

Image: Himanshu Shekhar/ Republic

But after wearing it for several weeks, I found myself appreciating something far simpler. It never tried too hard. It quietly sat on my wrist, looked good with almost everything I wore, tracked what it needed to track, and rarely gave me a reason to think about it.