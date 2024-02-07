Apple's online store down in US before Vision Pro pre-sale

Advertisement

Apple store down: The Apple online store in the United States is currently undergoing maintenance in anticipation of the starting of pre-orders for the Apple Vision Pro, set to commence at 5:00 am Pacific Time. The official launch of the device is slated for Friday, February 2.

Marking Apple's debut in the world of mixed reality or "spatial computing," the Apple Vision Pro represents the culmination of over a decade of development. Priced at $3,499, this wearable headset boasts advanced technologies designed to showcase augmented reality content seamlessly integrated with the surrounding environment, offering immersive entertainment and gaming experiences through entirely virtual content.

Advertisement

Equipped with two micro-OLED displays delivering over 4K resolution per eye, the device also features an external display called EyeSight. This external display projects an image of the user's eyes, providing clarity on whether the headset is in immersive mode or if the user is aware of their surroundings. Additionally, for individuals wearing glasses, Apple offers custom prescription Zeiss Optical Inserts priced at $149, which can be magnetically attached to the headset's lenses, along with optional readers available for $99.

The Apple Vision Pro incorporates an array of sensors and cameras for monitoring hand gestures and mapping the external environment. Speakers on either side of the headset enhance the audio experience. Powered by an M2 processor and a dedicated R1 processor for processing sensor information, the device includes 16GB of RAM and at least 256GB of onboard storage. While the possibility of models with up to 1TB of storage exists, official confirmation is pending. The package also includes an external battery pack.

Advertisement

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo estimates that Apple plans to produce 60,000 to 80,000 Vision Pro units for the initial February 2 launch, anticipating high demand. Initially limited to the United States, Apple is expected to expand availability beyond the US, possibly reaching Canada and the United Kingdom before the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2024.