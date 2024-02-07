Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 12:37 IST

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro | Image:Apple
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Apple Vision Pro international launch: The Vision Pro may see an international launch before Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in 2024, which typically occurs in June, according to a report by Ming-Chi Kuo, a reputable analyst.

Apple's highly anticipated Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, available for pre-order in the US starting Friday and hitting stores on February 2, has been officially confirmed for US customers only. While there is an assumption that it will eventually reach the UK and other countries, no specific timeline has been provided for the broader international release.

Kuo predicts a potential delay of up to four months, with the hope that Apple will strategically time the wider release to avoid overshadowing WWDC. Speculation arises about the possibility of an announcement at Apple's traditional spring event in March/April.

Drawing a parallel with the first-generation iPhone, which debuted in the US in June 2007, followed by the European launch in November of the same year (five months later), Kuo provides insights into his prediction. He links it to Vision Pro's operating system, visionOS, as WWDC traditionally focuses on operating systems. Apple aims to leverage the conference to promote visionOS and encourage developers to create apps for the platform, emphasising the importance of a robust third-party software ecosystem for the success of the mixed-reality headset.

Kuo highlights three key factors that initially led to the US-only launch: limited stock, variations in regulations across countries requiring software adjustments, and a cautious approach to assessing the sales process in the US before expanding globally. Any challenges or setbacks, such as logistical issues or lower-than-expected sales, may prompt Apple to reconsider the timeline for the international rollout of the Vision Pro headset.

Published January 18th, 2024 at 12:37 IST

