Vision Pro pre-booking: Apple has revealed the launch date for its Vision Pro headset, coinciding with right at the start of the Consumer Electronics Show 2024 (CES 2024). The tech giant confirmed that the Vision Pro will be available in the United States starting February 2nd, priced at $3,500. While this date and pricing are specific to the US market, Apple has yet to disclose release details for other countries.

Consumers in the US can prebook the headset either through Apple's retail outlets or via the company's official website. Apple Vision Pro pre-orders will start on January 19th at 5 pm PT.

visionOS, Apple’s first spatial operating system | Image credit: Apple

Apple’s new Vision Pro headsets will come with visionOS, Apple’s first-ever spatial operating system. As shown in the Apple Vision Pro official launch trailer, visionOS will come with a minimalist design with Apple’s signature icon style. Users will be able to navigate the system only with the movement of their eyes and the touch of their hands, all thanks to its 12 infrared cameras, five sensors, and six microphones which are capable of taking inputs even from the smallest gestures from users fingers. Key accessibility features in the visionOS include voiceover, zoom, switch control, guided access, and more.

A distinctive feature of the Apple Vision Pro is its augmented reality capability, allowing users to maintain awareness of their surroundings even while using the VR headset. Additionally, the headset has this unique design element where observers can see the wearer's eyes, creating an illusion that the VR display is transparent glass rather than an opaque screen.

However, they are not transparent but the eyes of the users are hidden behind an opaque layer of screen with multiple cameras and sensors which makes the VR headset look transparent with a live display showing the eyes of the user.

With Vision Pro users will be able to change the size of their display to suit the size of their images. With this feature, your panorama images can be viewed in the form of a curved display, giving a highly immersive experience.

Users can also choose to change the background of their screen and get fully immersed in the mood of the consumed media. Vision Pro automatically darkens the background according to the colours on the screen which you can make as big as 100 feet wide for a cinematic experience. Spatial audio is another key highlight that gives a surround sound experience to the user without the need to wear any additional audio gear.

Apple Vision Pro’s 100-feet wide immersive display | Image credit: Apple

One can also pair one’s Vision Pro with their gaming console and play video games without the need to have dedicated screens for the same. This feature from Apple makes leading video gaming consoles highly portable.

Image credit: Apple

High refresh rate display paired with a complete surround sound experience could make Apple’s new VR headset a top choice for gaming enthusiasts.

Apple Vision Pro’s body is made up of aluminium with a light seal surrounding the eyes of the user. The front of the Apple Vision Pro is made up of glass which can be adjusted by rotating a small wheel. The VR headset is designed with a modular system for the users to get the best fit while wearing it for long hours. According to Apple, the frame around the eye also flexes to fit the distinct size of the user’s face. Apple Vision Pro comes with a solo knit band and a dual loop band — giving users two options for the fit that works best for them.

Apple Vision Pro’s modular design | Image credit: Apple

With the most common productivity and collaboration apps like Microsoft365, Slack, and others, Apple Vision Pro can also be used as a productive gadget, using which one can use multi-screen displays, hand gesture controls, and move from their Apple laptops to VR display only by looking at the gadget.

Vision Pro also comes with a Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad which is just Apple’s way of saying that users will not need any other hardware access to use Vision Pro as a workstation.

Apple Vision Pro as a workstation | Apple

Apple’s Vision Pro is powered by its flagship M2 chip that runs visionOS, executes computer vision algorithms, and acts as the graphic driver for the device. Apart from that, Vision Pro also accommodates a brand-new R1 chip that is specifically designed to cater to process inputs from the cameras, sensors, and microphones.

Image credit: Apple

Apple’s new venture is not only being celebrated by the brand as a defining product for its future but as the biggest competitor in the market, Meta also marks Apple’s venture as positive for the VR industry. However, Mark Zuckerberg from Meta has his apprehensions about the affordability of Apple’s Vision Pro.

In a recent interview with Lex Fridman, Zuckerberg said, “This step is a certain level of validation for the category so there is a chance that they coming in increases the demand for the overall space. And the $3,500 price, on the one hand, I get it that as with all the things that they are trying to pack in, on the other hand, I think a lot of people are not going to find it affordable.”