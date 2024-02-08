Advertisement

Apple Vision Pro launch: Apple has unveiled the entertainment offerings available at the launch of its mixed-reality Apple Vision Pro, set to go on sale starting February 2. The headset will debut with a variety of experiences, including 150 3D movies, immersive films and series, a Travel Mode feature, and access to streaming services like Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video.

Users of the Vision Pro can download and stream content from a range of platforms, including Disney+, ESPN, MLB, PGA Tour, Max, Discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi, Fubo, Crunchyroll, Red Bull TV, IMAX, TikTok, and MUBI. Additionally, users can watch online and stream videos using Safari and other browsers.

Apple Vision Pro will enable users to enjoy 3D versions of popular movies such as Avatar: The Way of Water, Dune, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and The Super Mario Bros. Users who own or purchase movies with a 3D edition can access that version on the Apple Vision Pro at no extra cost. Several streaming apps, including Disney+, will offer 3D versions of their new and popular movies on the Vision Pro.

Apple immersive video

The Vision Pro comes with a new entertainment format called Apple Immersive Video, featuring 180-degree 3D 8K recordings captured with spatial audio. The launch lineup includes immersive films and series like ‘Adventure’ and Wild Life, showcasing challenges faced by athletes and close encounters with unique creatures. Other offerings include Prehistoric Planet Immersive and Alicia Keys: Rehearsal Room.

The headset introduces a ‘Travel Mode’ feature for stabilised visuals during plane use and a ‘Guest Users’ feature allowing the sharing of specific apps and experiences with others.

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, described the Apple Vision Pro as the "ultimate entertainment device," offering users a unique experience with features like Apple Immersive Video, interactive encounters with prehistoric creatures, and even simulated moon landings.

Preorders for the $3,500 Vision Pro will open on January 19 at 5 am PT. The Vision Pro App Store at launch will feature over 1 million compatible iOS and iPadOS apps, along with experiences tailored specifically for the headset.