Apple iOS 18 update: Apple is gearing up for what is anticipated to be a groundbreaking software update with iOS 18, as reported by Apple analyst Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter. Gurman suggests that the upcoming operating system has the potential to be the ‘biggest’ in the history of iPhones, according to information from sources within the company.

While specific details about iOS 18 features and changes are yet to be fully disclosed, two notable additions have been highlighted. First is the integration of RCS (Rich Communication Services) support in the Messages app. Apple had previously announced its commitment to supporting the cross-platform messaging standard, promising to introduce it later in 2024. The inclusion of RCS support is expected to enhance the default messaging experience between iPhones and Android devices, offering features such as higher-resolution photos and videos, audio messages, typing indicators, read receipts, Wi-Fi messaging between devices, improved group chats, and enhanced encryption compared to SMS.

Another significant aspect of iOS 18, as forecasted by Gurman, is the implementation of generative AI technology. This development is anticipated to improve the capabilities of both Siri and the Messages app in handling questions and auto-completing sentences. Apple's exploration of generative AI extends to various apps across its platforms, including Apple Music, Pages, Keynote, and Xcode. The integration of large language models into Siri is also on the horizon, enabling users to automate complex tasks and achieve deeper integration with the Shortcuts app.

The expected release timeline for iOS 18 is set for September, with the first beta for developers scheduled to be unveiled during Apple's annual developers conference, WWDC, in June. As the details continue to unfold, Apple enthusiasts are eager to witness the transformative impact of what could be the most significant iOS update in the history of the iPhone.