Apple’s smartphone exports to China dips 2.1%

Apple’s exports to China: Apple experienced a 2.1% decline in smartphone shipments in China during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the same period the previous year, according to data from research firm IDC. Despite the dip, Apple secured the top position in the Chinese market during this period.

Meanwhile, Huawei witnessed a notable 36.2 per cent increase in shipments in the last quarter of the year, elevating the company to the fourth spot among smartphone makers in China with a 13.9 per cent market share.

The overall shipment volume in China's smartphone market for the quarter reached 73.63 million units, reflecting a modest 1.2 per cent increase. However, the annual shipment volume for the entire year stood at 271 million units, representing a 5 per cent decline, as reported by IDC.

(With Reuters inputs)