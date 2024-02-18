Advertisement

Smartphone OS distribution in US: Close to 13 per cent of individuals purchasing iPhones switched from Android devices, down from 15 per cent in the previous year, according to a report by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP), in 2023.

Image credit: CIRP

Apple's stronghold on the US smartphone market owes much to its adept marketing strategies and strong branding. According to recent data, while Apple remains dominant, the rate of Android-to-iPhone conversions among new smartphone owners has seen a slight decline from 2022 to 2023.

This shift marks the largest decrease over a five-year period, contrasting with 2020 and 2021, where only 11 per cent of new iPhone users migrated from Android.

While the precise figures of this transition remain undisclosed, the 2 per cent decrease in conversions is noteworthy, indicating a positive sign for proponents of the Android operating system and its associated manufacturers. However, this decrease follows a notable 4 per cent surge in conversions observed from 2021 to 2022, illustrating the dynamic nature of consumer preferences in the ever-evolving smartphone landscape.

Image credit: Statista

According to Statista, in the North American mobile operating system market, the primary contenders are Google's Android and Apple's iOS. As of September 2023, Android held approximately 53.9 per cent of the market share, while iOS trailed closely behind with around 45.6 per cent. The remaining fraction, constituting a mere 0.43 per cent of users, uses systems outside of Android and iOS.

Things users consider before choosing mobile OS

When deciding between iOS and Android, individuals typically consider a variety of factors to align with their preferences and needs. These factors include:

UI and UX: The design and usability of the operating system play a major role in user satisfaction. Some prefer the simplicity and consistency of iOS, while others appreciate the customisation options available on Android.

Device selection: Android offers a wide range of devices from various manufacturers, catering to different price points and features. In contrast, iOS is exclusive to Apple devices, offering a more limited selection but often branded as high quality and integration.

App ecosystem: Both iOS and Android boast extensive app ecosystems, but the availability and quality of specific apps may differ between platforms.

Customisation: Android provides greater flexibility for customisation, allowing users to modify their device experience with widgets, themes, and third-party launchers. iOS, while more restrictive in customisation, offers a more uniform and streamlined experience across devices.

Challenge ahead of Android adoption

A critical challenge facing Android is its perceived lack of appeal among younger demographics. With nearly 90 per cent of American teenagers opting for iPhones, there is a risk that this preference will persist into adulthood. This poses a substantial hurdle for Android's future success in a market as influential as the United States, despite its continued global dominance.

While Apple's dominance in the US smartphone market remains unchallenged, the slight decline in Android-to-iPhone conversions underscores the need for both Apple and Android manufacturers to continually adapt to shifting consumer preferences, particularly among younger generations.