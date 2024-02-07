Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 13:22 IST

Google introduces circle to search AI gesture for Pixel and Galaxy S24 series

For devices with button-based navigation, the long-press home button will trigger this feature instead of Google Assistant's voice prompt.

Business Desk
Google
Google | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Google’s circle to search: Google introduces Circle to Search, a new AI-powered feature for Android phones aimed at simplifying information retrieval and specific item searches. This feature revamps Android's system-wide gestures, replacing the long-press home button shortcut for Google Assistant with ‘Circle to Search’. For devices using gesture navigation, a new long-press shortcut is introduced.

Starting January 31, circle to search will be available on the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and the recently launched Galaxy S24 series. Users of these devices can use gestures like circling, scribbling, highlighting, or tapping on the display to activate the feature.

The AI-driven circle to search enhances the search experience by providing more comprehensive answers to user queries. For instance, users can highlight an item, such as a pair of shoes, on their display, and the feature will fetch information on where to purchase them. This aims to streamline the search process, reducing the need for manually typing specific queries.

Notably, Google is adjusting Android's system-wide gestures to accommodate circle to search. For devices with button-based navigation, the long-press home button will trigger this feature instead of Google Assistant's voice prompt. Meanwhile, for devices with gesture navigation, a new shortcut involves long-pressing the gesture indicator at the bottom of the screen.

Published January 18th, 2024 at 13:22 IST

