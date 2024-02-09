Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 16:03 IST

iQoo Neo 9 Pro pre-booking starts today, set to launch on February 22

The new Neo 9 Pro will feature 8GB or 12GB of RAM and will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, catering to the Indian market's demands.

Business Desk
iQoo Neo 9 Pro
iQoo Neo 9 Pro | Image:Twitter/ @iQooInd
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
iQoo Neo 9 Pro: The iQoo Neo 9 Pro is slated to debut in India on February 22, following its initial release in China back in December 2023. While the vanilla iQoo Neo 9's arrival remains unconfirmed, the Pro variant's specifications have been disclosed ahead of its Indian launch. 

The new Neo 9 Pro will feature 8GB or 12GB of RAM and will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, catering to the Indian market's demands.

The smartphone comes with a 5,160mAh battery, ensuring prolonged usage without frequent recharges. Preceding its official release, details regarding its pricing have surfaced. Tipster Mukul Sharma shared a product page screenshot indicating the 8GB + 256GB variant's price at Rs 37,999, with a potential reduction to Rs 34,999 after applying a bank offer discount of Rs 3,000. iQoo's new Neo 9 Pro will also feature a Sony IMAX 920 50 MP camera along with a 8 MP ultra wide camera. 

Image credit: Twitter/ @iQooInd

However, the pricing for the 12GB + 256GB configuration remains undisclosed as of now, though it is anticipated to fall below the Rs. 40,000 mark.

Interested buyers can secure their units by pre-booking starting February 8 at 12 pm, by paying a refundable deposit of Rs. 1,000. Additionally, pre-bookers will receive a Rs. 1,000 discount on their final purchase. The iQoo Neo 9 Pro will be available for pre-booking through the official iQoo India website and Amazon.

Design

The iQoo Neo 9 Pro will be offered in two colour options: Conqueror Black with a glossy finish and Fiery Red featuring a dual-tone faux leather back panel. Moreover, it will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, complemented by a Supercomputing Q1 chip, promising an immersive gaming experience for users.

Image credit: Twitter/ @iQooInd

The device will also feature a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz fast refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. As for its camera setup, it will sport a 50-megapixel IMX920 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter on the rear. Charging needs will be efficiently met with support for up to 120W wired fast charging, catering to the users' on-the-go lifestyle.

Published February 8th, 2024 at 13:05 IST

