Updated January 27th, 2024 at 11:33 IST

Netflix labels Vision Pro subscale product, not to develop app

While not dismissing the possibility of a future collaboration, Netflix CEO highlighted ongoing discussions with Apple, the manufacturer of Vision Pro.

Business Desk
Netflix
Netflix | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
No Netflix for Vision Pro: In one of his recent interviews, Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters revealed that the streaming giant has no immediate plans to develop an app for the Vision Pro headset. Peters justified the decision by characterising the device as "so subscale" that it lacks broad relevance to the majority of Netflix members.

Addressing the company's fiscal prudence, Peters underlined the importance of careful resource allocation, stating, "We need to be careful about how money is spent, ensuring that resources are not invested in areas that will not yield a return." He elaborated on Netflix's strategy, underlining the need to evaluate the effort required to integrate with specific devices against the benefits for their user base.

While not dismissing the possibility of a future collaboration, Peters highlighted ongoing discussions with Apple, the manufacturer of Vision Pro. He stated, "We've always had active discussions on how we could help each other out. Sometimes we find a great space of overlap. We can move very, very quickly. Sometimes it takes a little longer."

The Vision Pro, priced at $3,500, has been deemed out of reach for many Apple customers, with rumours suggesting a limited production run in 2024. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo estimated initial sales figures between 160,000 to 180,000 units during pre-orders, with a projected annual shipment of around 500,000 units. Despite this demand, Kuo also labelled the Vision Pro as "still a very niche product," a sentiment echoed by Netflix's decision to forgo creating an app for the device.

While the Vision Pro is technically capable of running iPad apps with minimal developer effort, Netflix has opted not to make its iPad app available on the headset. Peters did not provide a specific explanation for this choice, leaving Netflix subscribers to access the streaming service through Vision Pro's web browser.

Published January 27th, 2024 at 11:33 IST

