Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 21:21 IST

⁠New Year, new phones: OnePlus, Xiaomi and Vivo launch new models

OnePlus is launching its range of OnePlus 12 & OnePlus 12R phones tomorrow

Business Desk
Smartphone
Smartphone | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Smarter cells: The new year is seeing new phones from renowned brands being up for grabs.

Powered with specifics that elevate the user experience, these phones come with market-high levels in megapixels to capture the best moments, backed by fast processors, a strong battery backup and other features.

Advertisement

OnePlus 12 series

Source: OnePlus

Advertisement

OnePlus is all set to launch its flagship smartphones, OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, on January 23.

As per their site, the phones come with a 4th generation hasselblad camera for mobile, that elevates the visual experience with 3X Periscope Camera and LYT-808 main camera Sensor.

Advertisement

The phone has a 2K 120 Hz ProXDR Display for a full viewing experience at the top of your palm, and a smooth viewing interface.

The Dual Cyro-velocity system showcases pioneering design with material innovation, ensuring fast and smooth performance.

Advertisement

The 16GB RAM with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 gives powerful hardware for unparalleled performance.

The X7 independent visual processor, developed with Pixelworks, enables a great gaming experience.

Advertisement

The phone comes with 50W AIRVOOC for wireless charging that’s up to speed.

The price is expected to be in the high range of Rs 60,000 to Rs 80,000. 

Advertisement

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 series

Source: Xiaomi

Advertisement

Launched earlier this month, Xiaomi’s mid-range Redmi Note 13 series includes Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, having a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The phone has a Mediatek Dimensity 6080 SoC processor, while the Pro model is powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ has the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC.

Advertisement

In terms of camera specifications, the Redmi Note 13 model comes with a 100MP dual rear camera setup, while the Pro models featuring a triple rear camera setup with a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP3 primary sensor and an optical image stabilisation (OIS). 

The front camera is a 16MP selfie camera, with a 5,000 mAh battery.

Advertisement

The phones are priced in the mid-range of Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 128GB models, Rs 18,999 for 8GB + 256 GB and Rs 20,999 for 12GB + 256GB. 

Vivo X100 series 

 

Source: Vivo

Vivo X100 series launched in India in the beginning of the month, including  Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro. 

Advertisement

Working on an Android 14-based OriginOS 4, the phone has a feature curved 6.78-inch 8 LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, coupled with Vivo’s V3 chip, both models come with Zeiss-branded triple rear camera housing a 50MP primary sensor. 

The phones come in a high-end range of Rs 63,999 and above.

Advertisement

Enabled with a 5,000 mAh battery supporting 120W fast charging, the Pro version model comes with a 5,400 mAh battery supporting 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 21:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

an hour ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

an hour ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Suspicious Boat from Kuwait Lands in Mumbai, 3 Held

    India News6 minutes ago

  2. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  3. Eagle Trailer Out, Ravi Teja Goes All Guns Blazing In Action-packed Film

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  4. BREAKING: Historic UCC Bill Passed in Uttarakhand Assembly

    Videos12 minutes ago

  5. Gen Z financial trends

    Business News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement