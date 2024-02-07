Advertisement

Smarter cells: The new year is seeing new phones from renowned brands being up for grabs.

Powered with specifics that elevate the user experience, these phones come with market-high levels in megapixels to capture the best moments, backed by fast processors, a strong battery backup and other features.

OnePlus 12 series

Source: OnePlus

OnePlus is all set to launch its flagship smartphones, OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, on January 23.

As per their site, the phones come with a 4th generation hasselblad camera for mobile, that elevates the visual experience with 3X Periscope Camera and LYT-808 main camera Sensor.

The phone has a 2K 120 Hz ProXDR Display for a full viewing experience at the top of your palm, and a smooth viewing interface.

The Dual Cyro-velocity system showcases pioneering design with material innovation, ensuring fast and smooth performance.

The 16GB RAM with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 gives powerful hardware for unparalleled performance.

The X7 independent visual processor, developed with Pixelworks, enables a great gaming experience.

The phone comes with 50W AIRVOOC for wireless charging that’s up to speed.

The price is expected to be in the high range of Rs 60,000 to Rs 80,000.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 series

Source: Xiaomi

Launched earlier this month, Xiaomi’s mid-range Redmi Note 13 series includes Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, having a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The phone has a Mediatek Dimensity 6080 SoC processor, while the Pro model is powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ has the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC.

In terms of camera specifications, the Redmi Note 13 model comes with a 100MP dual rear camera setup, while the Pro models featuring a triple rear camera setup with a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP3 primary sensor and an optical image stabilisation (OIS).

The front camera is a 16MP selfie camera, with a 5,000 mAh battery.

The phones are priced in the mid-range of Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 128GB models, Rs 18,999 for 8GB + 256 GB and Rs 20,999 for 12GB + 256GB.

Vivo X100 series





Source: Vivo

Vivo X100 series launched in India in the beginning of the month, including Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro.

Working on an Android 14-based OriginOS 4, the phone has a feature curved 6.78-inch 8 LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, coupled with Vivo’s V3 chip, both models come with Zeiss-branded triple rear camera housing a 50MP primary sensor.

The phones come in a high-end range of Rs 63,999 and above.

Enabled with a 5,000 mAh battery supporting 120W fast charging, the Pro version model comes with a 5,400 mAh battery supporting 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.