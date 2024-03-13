Advertisement

iPhone SE 4: The upcoming release of the iPhone SE 4 may come with a cautionary note for potential buyers, as resale value projections suggest a major depreciation compared to Apple's flagship models, as reported by SellCell, a smartphone reselling platform.

Historically, iPhone SE models have shown a trend of faster depreciation compared to their higher-priced counterparts. For instance, the third-generation iPhone SE, launched in March 2022, experienced a substantial 42.6 per cent drop in resale value within the first-month post-launch. This contrasts sharply with the more modest 18.7 per cent decrease seen in the same timeframe for the iPhone 13, with its value stabilising after three months—a resilience not mirrored in the third-generation iPhone SE, which continued to depreciate over time.

Moreover, subsequent iPhone models, such as the iPhone 14 and 15, have showcased better value retention when compared to the third-generation iPhone SE, underlining the disparity between Apple's budget and premium lines.

The trends raise concerns about the fourth-generation iPhone SE's ability to maintain its value, despite rumoured upgrades. This potential for steeper depreciation might dissuade certain consumers, particularly those who prioritise resale value, from investing in the upcoming model.

Several factors contribute to the faster depreciation rate of the iPhone SE, including its perception as an entry-level device, the rapid pace of technological advancements rendering older models obsolete more quickly, and consumer preferences leaning towards high-end features.

Rumoured features for the fourth-generation iPhone SE include an iPhone 14-like design, a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID replacing Touch ID, a USB-C port, an Action button, and an all-screen design eliminating the Home Button. The device is expected to debut in 2025.