English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 11:04 IST

YouTube confirms future release of Vision Pro app for Apple devices

YouTube expressed enthusiasm for the Vision Pro launch and pledged support by ensuring a seamless experience for users accessing YouTube through Safari.

Business Desk
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro | Image:Apple
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Youtube on Vision Pro: YouTube has hinted at the prospect of an upcoming Vision Pro app in a statement provided to The Verge. After the recent launch of the Apple Vision Pro App Store, exclusions such as Netflix, YouTube, and Spotify have caught the attention of users. 

YouTube expressed enthusiasm for the Vision Pro launch and pledged support by ensuring a seamless experience for users accessing YouTube through Safari. While the company refrained from providing a specific timeline, a YouTube spokesperson confirmed that a Vision Pro app is part of their roadmap.

Advertisement

Historically, YouTube and its parent company, Google, have taken their time to integrate new Apple features, making the actual release date of the YouTube app for Vision Pro uncertain. In the interim, developer Christian Selig has introduced an alternative app named "Juno" for Vision Pro users interested in watching YouTube content. Additionally, YouTube videos can still be accessed through the Safari browser.

Juno and the web version of YouTube currently lack compatibility for Vision Pro's 360 and 3D video content. Apple clarified that such content, designed for devices without high-quality spatial experiences, might cause motion discomfort. Apple is prioritising the delivery of top-notch spatial media experiences, including spatial photos and videos, Apple Immersive Video, and 3D movies on Apple TV.

Advertisement

While there is no confirmation regarding YouTube's future app supporting 3D content, Apple has revealed ongoing efforts to support WebXR content. This could potentially enable the viewing of YouTube VR videos through Safari, though WebXR is still an emerging standard. Apple emphasized its contribution to W3C web standards, including WebXR, while acknowledging that it currently does not fully utilize the capabilities of Apple Vision Pro and visionOS.

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 11:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement