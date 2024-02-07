Advertisement

Youtube on Vision Pro: YouTube has hinted at the prospect of an upcoming Vision Pro app in a statement provided to The Verge. After the recent launch of the Apple Vision Pro App Store, exclusions such as Netflix, YouTube, and Spotify have caught the attention of users.

YouTube expressed enthusiasm for the Vision Pro launch and pledged support by ensuring a seamless experience for users accessing YouTube through Safari. While the company refrained from providing a specific timeline, a YouTube spokesperson confirmed that a Vision Pro app is part of their roadmap.

Advertisement

Historically, YouTube and its parent company, Google, have taken their time to integrate new Apple features, making the actual release date of the YouTube app for Vision Pro uncertain. In the interim, developer Christian Selig has introduced an alternative app named "Juno" for Vision Pro users interested in watching YouTube content. Additionally, YouTube videos can still be accessed through the Safari browser.

Juno and the web version of YouTube currently lack compatibility for Vision Pro's 360 and 3D video content. Apple clarified that such content, designed for devices without high-quality spatial experiences, might cause motion discomfort. Apple is prioritising the delivery of top-notch spatial media experiences, including spatial photos and videos, Apple Immersive Video, and 3D movies on Apple TV.

Advertisement

While there is no confirmation regarding YouTube's future app supporting 3D content, Apple has revealed ongoing efforts to support WebXR content. This could potentially enable the viewing of YouTube VR videos through Safari, though WebXR is still an emerging standard. Apple emphasized its contribution to W3C web standards, including WebXR, while acknowledging that it currently does not fully utilize the capabilities of Apple Vision Pro and visionOS.