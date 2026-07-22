iPhone 17 Price Could Jump by ₹12,000 in India Next Month, Pro Models May Also Get Costlier

Apple could be preparing to increase the prices of its iPhone 17 series in India as early as next month.

According to a new claim from tipster Abhishek Yadav, Apple has informed iPlanet dealers that the iPhone 17 could start at ₹94,990 in India from the first week of August. If accurate, this would represent a substantial ₹12,000 increase over the smartphone's launch price of ₹82,990.

The claim has not been officially confirmed by Apple, so the reported pricing should be treated with caution for now.

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max Prices Could Also Rise

The price hike may not be limited to the standard iPhone 17.

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According to the tipster, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max could also see similar price increases. However, the exact revised prices of the two Pro models have not been revealed.

It is also unclear whether the reported increases would affect other models in Apple's current iPhone lineup.

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If the information is accurate, the revised pricing could take effect from the first week of August, giving prospective buyers a relatively short window to purchase the iPhone 17 series at its existing official prices.

Fresh iPhone Stocks Expected Soon

The report also claims that Apple has informed its supply chain partners that fresh iPhone stocks are expected to reach dealers by next weekend. iPhone supply is reportedly facing disruption across India at present, although the precise reason behind the shortage remains unclear.

The arrival of fresh inventory could coincide with the reported price revision, although there is currently no official confirmation connecting the two developments.

Apple Has Already Started Raising iPhone Prices

The speculation surrounding an India price hike comes shortly after Apple increased iPhone prices in Japan.

Apple recently raised prices across its iPhone lineup in the country, with increases of as much as 11.3 percent. The revised prices affected several models, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17e, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 16.

The company has also implemented price increases across other parts of its product and services portfolio in recent months, including Mac and iPad models as well as subscription services.

Rising component costs, particularly amid the global memory chip shortage, have put pressure on consumer electronics companies, although Apple has not officially indicated that existing iPhone prices in India are set to increase.

Should You Buy the iPhone 17 Now?

The reported ₹12,000 price hike would represent an increase of around 14.5% over the iPhone 17's ₹82,990 launch price, making the claim particularly significant for buyers considering the device.

However, prospective customers should keep in mind that the information is currently based on an unconfirmed tip and Apple has not announced any changes to iPhone 17 prices in India.