Published 11:58 IST, October 19th 2024
Google antitrust case: Judge lets Google keep its Play Store closed to competitors for now
Google antitrust case: A US judge has delayed an order requiring Google to open up its Play Store to more competition until an appeals court decides whether to block the shake-up because of legal questions surrounding a jury's verdict that branded Google as an illegal monopolist.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Google | Image: Unsplash
