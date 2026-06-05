Google Health 5.01 Rolls Out: Reliable Sleep Scores & Custom Food Logging Lead 16 Big Fixes

Google has begun rolling out its first major update to the redesigned Google Health app, version 5.01, promising a wave of improvements that directly address user frustrations and enhance everyday usability. The update introduces 16 upgrades and fixes across nutrition, fitness, sleep, and general app performance, marking a significant step forward in Google’s ambition to make health tracking more personalized and reliable.

Nutrition Gets Personal

One of the most eye-catching changes is the addition of custom food logging. Users can now view and record foods they previously created, a long-requested feature that makes nutrition tracking more personal and flexible. However, the ability to add new custom foods is still on the horizon. Alongside this, clearer guidance for setting macronutrient goals has been added, helping users better understand how to balance proteins, fats, and carbohydrates. Improvements to third-party food log integration also mean smoother syncing with apps like MyFitnessPal and Cronometer, reducing errors and mislabeled meals.

Fitness Tracking Accuracy

Google Health 5.01 corrects a nagging issue where runs were misclassified under other workout types. Now, both past and future runs will be properly labeled, ensuring more accurate activity records. Missing splits in run summaries have been restored, and GPS exercise maps load more smoothly. On iOS, step counting has been refined to prevent double-counting when both Apple Health and Google’s Mobile Track are active.

Sleep Reliability Restored

Sleep tracking has also received a crucial fix. Many users had reported missing or inconsistent sleep scores, undermining one of the app’s most valuable features. With version 5.01, sleep scores are now reliably displayed, giving users a clearer picture of their rest quality. This improvement strengthens Google Health’s position in the competitive sleep-tracking space, where accuracy is key to user trust.

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General Enhancements

Beyond nutrition, fitness, and sleep, the update addresses several broader issues. Android users will now see more up-to-date information in the Today tab, while iOS users benefit from smoother Fitbit-to-Google account migration. Accessibility has also been improved, with enhanced support for VoiceOver and TalkBack, making charts and buttons easier to navigate for visually impaired users.

Google describes this release as the “first of many improvements to come,” hinting at a steady roadmap of updates. By tackling both personalisation features like custom food logging and reliability fixes such as sleep score accuracy, version 5.01 demonstrates Google’s focus on user experience.

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