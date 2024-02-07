English
Updated February 6th, 2024 at 15:10 IST

Google to face US federal jury antitrust over digital ads in September

Google has refuted these allegations, arguing that a successful lawsuit would impede innovation, escalate advertising costs, and create obstacles.

Google
Google | Image:Pixabay
Google antitrust lawsuit: A US federal judge has scheduled a jury trial to commence on September 9, 2024, for the lawsuit brought forth by the US Justice Department and a coalition of states against Google. This legal action, initiated in January 2023, alleges that Google has abused its dominant position in the digital advertising technology sector, thereby stifling competition.

The lawsuit contends that Google's practices have led to a monopolisation of the digital advertising market and have hindered fair competition. Among the demands put forth by the government is the requirement for Google to divest its ad manager suite.

Google has refuted these allegations, arguing that a successful lawsuit would impede innovation, escalate advertising costs, and create obstacles for numerous small businesses and publishers in their growth efforts.

While the Justice Department, along with Virginia and other states, had proposed a July trial date in Alexandria, Virginia, US District Judge Leonie Brinkema ruled against this timeframe due to logistical constraints, opting instead for a September trial.

Both Google and the Justice Department declined to comment on the trial date.

Separately, Google is also facing another trial scheduled for March 2025 in a US federal court in Texas, where similar allegations regarding its ad tech practices have been raised by Texas and other states.

Furthermore, a third legal battle is underway in Washington, DC, where a US judge is anticipated to hear closing arguments in May for lawsuits filed by the US Justice Department, Colorado, and other states regarding Google's dominance in web search.

(With Reuters inputs)

Published February 6th, 2024 at 15:10 IST

