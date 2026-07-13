Government Examining Meta's Reply in Instagram CSAM Ads Case, Action Likely After Review

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has received Meta's response to the government's notice over child sexual abuse material (CSAM) advertisements on Instagram and is currently examining it before deciding on the next course of action.

Speaking on Monday, IT Secretary S Krishnan confirmed that Meta submitted its reply on Saturday following the government's directive seeking an explanation over the issue. "Meta's reply has been received and is being examined. Appropriate action will be taken after due examination," Krishnan said.

Government Had Issued a Stern Notice

The Centre had earlier issued a strongly worded notice to Meta after reports surfaced that Instagram was displaying paid advertisements promoting or facilitating access to child sexual exploitative and abuse material (CSEAM).

MeitY directed the company to immediately disable all such advertisements and content while seeking a detailed explanation within a specified deadline.

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The government's intervention came amid growing concerns over the presence of illegal content on one of the world's largest social media platforms.

Republic Investigation Triggered Wider Scrutiny

The issue gained national attention after Republic reported on the presence of CSAM-related advertisements on Instagram.

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Following the initial reports, Republic carried out an independent investigation that found several such advertisements were still accessible on Meta's platforms despite the issue being brought into the public domain, raising questions over the effectiveness of the company's moderation systems.

The findings intensified pressure on both Meta and the government to take swift action.

Meta Under Pressure

The latest development indicates that the government has moved into the next phase of the investigation by evaluating Meta's explanation before determining whether regulatory or legal action is warranted.

The Centre has not disclosed the contents of Meta's response or indicated how long the review process is expected to take.

The case has become one of the most closely watched content moderation controversies involving Meta in India, particularly because it concerns paid advertisements rather than ordinary user-generated posts.

Decision Expected After Review

For now, the government says no final decision has been taken. However, with MeitY confirming that Meta's response is under examination, the outcome could have wider implications for how digital platforms are held accountable for advertisements promoting illegal content in India.