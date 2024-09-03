Published 16:54 IST, September 3rd 2024
Government says laptops, tablets worth $4 billion imported in 2023-24 under import management system
In October last year, the government rolled out an import management/ authorisation for imports of laptops, personal computers and other IT hardware.
- Tech
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Govt reveals import data for laptops and tablets in last fiscal year. | Image: Apple
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
16:47 IST, September 3rd 2024