OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Launched in India With ANC, 54-Hour Battery Life at ₹3,299

OnePlus has expanded its affordable audio lineup in India with the launch of the Nord Buds 4. Aimed at students and young professionals, the new true wireless earbuds bring several premium features, including adaptive active noise cancellation, spatial audio, AI-powered call enhancements, and long battery life, while remaining firmly in the sub-₹3,500 segment.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 are priced at ₹3,299, with a limited-period launch price of ₹3,099. They will go on sale from June 29 in Stellar Black and Astral Teal colour options.

Up to 52dB Active Noise Cancellation

The headline feature of the Nord Buds 4 is its upgraded active noise cancellation system. The earbuds offer up to 52dB of real-time ANC, with the system continuously adapting to surrounding noise levels. Users can also switch between different listening modes depending on whether they want maximum isolation or greater awareness of their surroundings.

For voice calls, OnePlus has equipped each earbud with three microphones, bringing the total to six. Combined with AI-powered noise reduction, the setup is designed to improve call clarity even in windy conditions of up to 25km/h.

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Bigger Drivers, Spatial Audio for Gaming

Each earbud houses a 12mm titanium-coated dynamic driver, promising deeper bass and clearer sound reproduction. Weighing just 4.3 grams per earbud, the Nord Buds 4 are designed for extended listening sessions.

OnePlus has also brought features previously reserved for higher-end models to its budget lineup. The earbuds support 3D Spatial Audio and Game Sound Spatial Audio, with the latter helping players identify directional sounds such as footsteps and gunfire in competitive games.

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Bluetooth 6.1 and AI Features

The Nord Buds 4 support Bluetooth 6.1 and include several connectivity upgrades such as Dual Device Connection, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, and Smart Bluetooth technology with a claimed wireless range of up to 250 metres. Gamers also get a dedicated Gaming Mode that reduces latency to just 47ms, which OnePlus says is 50% lower than the previous generation.

On compatible devices, the earbuds also support AI Translate and AI Assistant features, expanding their functionality beyond music playback.

Battery Designed for All-Day Use

Battery life is another area where OnePlus is making big claims. According to the company, the Nord Buds 4 can deliver up to 54 hours of total playback with the charging case. A quick 10-minute charge is said to provide up to 11 hours of listening time.

The battery has also received TÜV Rheinland Battery Health Certification, while the earbuds carry an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, making them suitable for workouts and everyday use.

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