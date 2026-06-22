CRED Founder Kunal Shah to Lead WhatsApp Globally As Meta Announces Major Leadership Shake-Up

Meta has appointed CRED founder Kunal Shah as the new global chief executive of WhatsApp as part of a broader strategic move that also includes a massive investment in the Indian fintech company. The development marks one of the biggest leadership changes in WhatsApp's history and further strengthens Meta's ties with India's technology ecosystem.

The announcement comes alongside Meta's decision to invest approximately $900 million (around ₹8,550 crore) in CRED, making it one of the largest funding rounds in India's fintech sector. As part of the transition, Shah is expected to step down from his day-to-day role at CRED to take charge of WhatsApp's global operations. The future of Will Cathcart, the existing chief, is, however, currently unclear.

Why Kunal Shah Matters to Meta

Shah is widely regarded as one of India's most influential technology entrepreneurs. He founded CRED in 2018 and transformed it into one of the country's most recognised fintech brands by building a platform focused on credit card rewards, financial services, and consumer engagement. Before CRED, Shah founded FreeCharge, one of India's earliest digital payments startups, which was later acquired by Snapdeal.

His appointment suggests Meta is looking beyond traditional social media leadership and towards executives with deep expertise in consumer internet products, payments, and digital ecosystems.

Advertisement

What This Could Mean for WhatsApp

The move comes at a crucial time for WhatsApp. While the messaging platform remains one of Meta's most widely used products globally, the company has been aggressively expanding its business offerings, payments infrastructure, AI capabilities, and commerce features.

India remains WhatsApp's largest market, with hundreds of millions of users relying on the platform for messaging, business communication, payments, and customer support.

Advertisement

Shah's background in fintech has fuelled speculation that Meta could place greater emphasis on financial services and commerce integrations within WhatsApp in the coming years.

Meta Deepens Its India Bet

The investment in CRED and Shah's appointment highlight Meta's growing focus on India, which has become one of the most important markets for the company's products.

Meta already operates some of the country's most widely used digital platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. By investing heavily in CRED while simultaneously bringing its founder into a top leadership position, the company appears to be strengthening its long-term commitment to the Indian technology ecosystem.

A Significant Leadership Transition

WhatsApp has undergone several leadership changes since Meta acquired the messaging platform in 2014. However, bringing in an entrepreneur from outside the company to lead the business globally represents a notable shift.

For Meta, the appointment signals a desire to accelerate WhatsApp's evolution beyond messaging. For Shah, it marks a transition from building one of India's most valuable startups to leading a platform used by billions worldwide.