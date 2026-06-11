iOS 27 Could Make It Easier to Recover a Broken iPhone Without a Mac

Apple may be making it significantly easier for users to troubleshoot and recover malfunctioning iPhones with iOS 27, according to details spotted in the first developer beta of the operating system.

A new recovery interface discovered in the beta suggests iPhone users could soon access several recovery and repair tools directly on their device, reducing their dependence on a Mac or PC for basic troubleshooting. The feature was reportedly first spotted by a Reddit user and has not yet been officially announced by Apple.

According to screenshots shared from the developer beta, the new recovery menu includes options such as Recovery Assistant, Software Update, Diagnostics Mode, Erase All Content and Settings, and the traditional Recovery Mode that requires connecting the iPhone to a computer.

Recovery Assistant Could Automatically Fix Software Issues

Among the most notable additions is a new Recovery Assistant, which appears to be designed to automatically identify and attempt to fix software-related problems that prevent an iPhone from functioning normally.

Advertisement

The Software Update option could also allow users to restore their handset by installing the latest version of iOS directly from the recovery interface, while Diagnostics Mode appears to be intended for identifying hardware and software issues, potentially in conjunction with Apple Support.

Another option labelled "Erase All Content and Settings" would let users wipe all stored data and reset the device to factory settings without needing to boot into the standard operating system.

Advertisement

Hidden in the Developer Beta

Reports suggest the new interface can be accessed by powering off the iPhone and continuing to hold the power button beyond the appearance of the Apple logo until a progress bar is displayed, after which the recovery menu appears. However, the feature is currently limited to the first iOS 27 developer beta and could change before the public release.

If it makes it into the final version of iOS 27, the feature would represent one of the most practical quality-of-life improvements in the update. Recovering an unresponsive iPhone has traditionally required connecting it to another device running Finder or iTunes, a process that can be inconvenient for users without immediate access to a computer.