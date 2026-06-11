TECNO POVA 8 Launched in India With 8,000mAh Battery, ALIVE Matrix Lighting and Triple-Chip Connectivity

TECNO has launched the POVA 8 in India, bringing a design-led smartphone with an emphasis on battery life, connectivity and AI-powered features. The new handset comes with an 8,000mAh battery, a cyberpunk-inspired design featuring interactive rear lighting, support for 20 5G bands and a 50MP Sony camera.

Positioned around the company's "Delete Normal" philosophy, the POVA 8 introduces what TECNO calls the ALIVE Matrix, an interactive lighting system integrated into the rear panel that responds to music playback, notifications and user interactions. The smartphone will be available in 16-Bit White and Terminal Green colour options.

8,000mAh Battery and Triple-Chip Connectivity

One of the headline features of the POVA 8 is its 8,000mAh battery, paired with 45W fast charging. TECNO says the large battery is designed for users with heavy workloads spanning gaming, streaming, navigation and content creation.

The company has also equipped the device with what it calls a triple-chipset architecture, combining the primary processor with dedicated G1 and SE1 signal chipsets. According to TECNO, the setup is designed to improve signal acquisition and network reliability while supporting 20 5G bands across Indian networks. The company also claims faster payment processing and improved connectivity performance in challenging network conditions.

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50MP Sony Camera and 144Hz Display

The POVA 8 features a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 rear camera alongside a 13MP front-facing camera with AI-powered modes including AI Portrait, Super Night, Dual Video and Vlog Mode.

On the front, the smartphone sports a 6.76-inch FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 950 nits, targeting gamers as well as users who consume a significant amount of multimedia content.

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The device is also MIL-STD-810H certified and carries an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, while buyers will receive a three-month complimentary subscription to Google AI Pro with 2TB of cloud storage.

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