iOS 27 Compatible iPhones List Revealed: Check If Your Device Is Supported and How to Download the Beta

Apple has officially announced iOS 27 at WWDC 2026, bringing a revamped Siri AI experience, new Apple Intelligence features, performance improvements, and updates to core apps such as Photos, Safari, Wallet, and Camera. While the stable version will arrive in September, the developer beta is already available for eligible devices.

One of the biggest questions following the announcement is whether your iPhone will support the update. According to Apple, iOS 27 will be available for iPhones dating back to the iPhone 11 series, extending software support to devices launched in 2019.

iOS 27 Compatible iPhones

The following iPhone models are eligible for the iOS 27 update:

iPhone 17 iPhone Air iPhone 17 Pro iPhone 17 Pro Max iPhone 16e iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max iPhone 11 iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max iPhone SE (2nd generation and newer)

While iOS 27 itself will run on all supported devices, several Apple Intelligence features, including the new Siri AI experience, will continue to require newer iPhone hardware.

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How to Download iOS 27 Beta on Your iPhone

Users enrolled in Apple's developer programme can install the iOS 27 developer beta right away. Here's how:

Open Settings on your iPhone.

on your iPhone. Tap General .

. Select Software Update .

. Tap Beta Updates .

. Choose iOS 27 Developer Beta .

. Return to the Software Update screen and download the update.

Before installing the beta, Apple recommends backing up your iPhone, as beta software may contain bugs and stability issues. A public beta is expected to be released next month for users who do not wish to install the developer version.

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What's New in iOS 27?