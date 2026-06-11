OnePlus Teases New N-Series Smartphone for India, Launch Expected Soon

OnePlus has started teasing the launch of a new N-series smartphone in India, signalling the expansion of its affordable smartphone portfolio in one of its most important markets. While the company has not officially revealed the device's name, reports suggest it could debut as the OnePlus N6 with a price tag of under ₹20,000.

The teaser offers only a side profile of the upcoming handset but reveals several design cues. The phone appears to feature flat edges, a slim camera bump on the rear, and a conventional power button and volume rocker arrangement. Notably, there is no visible Alert Slider, a move that would be in line with OnePlus' previous budget-focused N-series devices.

The promotional image also hints at at least two colour options, including a mint green variant and a darker black or charcoal finish.

OnePlus' Budget Strategy Could Be Changing

Historically, the Nord N series has primarily targeted North American and European markets, serving as OnePlus' entry-level smartphone lineup. However, recent reports indicate the company may be shifting strategy by bringing the N series to India, where competition in the sub-₹20,000 segment remains intense.

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If that proves to be the case, the launch would complement OnePlus' existing Nord and Nord CE line-ups, giving the company a stronger presence across multiple price bands.

So far, OnePlus has not disclosed specifications, launch date or pricing details for the upcoming device. The teaser campaign is expected to continue in the coming days, with more official information likely to emerge closer to launch.

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