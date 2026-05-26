Luna Unveils AI-Powered Luna Band, Opens Waitlist Ahead of July Shipments

Health intelligence startup Luna has unveiled the Luna Band, a new wearable designed to turn real-time health data into personalised daily recommendations. The company has also opened an invite-only waitlist for the device, with the first batch of shipments expected to begin at the end of July 2026.

Unlike traditional fitness trackers and smartwatches that primarily display health metrics, Luna says the Band is built around a different concept: helping users decide what to do next rather than simply showing them more data, much like smart rings, such as the Oura Ring 4.

The wearable works alongside LifeOS, Luna's proprietary health intelligence platform, which continuously analyses biometric signals and combines them with other health information such as nutrition habits, blood markers, and medical context to generate personalised recommendations throughout the day.

LifeOS Generates a Daily Plan

According to the company, the Luna app opens directly to a daily action plan rather than a dashboard of charts and metrics. Recommendations are organised around areas such as sleep, nutrition, activity, supplements, productivity, and circadian rhythm. The Band can also deliver haptic alerts that prompt users to take specific actions at appropriate times during the day.

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Luna says the system is designed to adapt continuously based on incoming health signals and behavioural patterns.

The platform also generates what it calls "causal insights," identifying relationships between habits and outcomes. For example, the system may highlight how late caffeine consumption affected sleep quality or how specific routines influenced recovery and energy levels.

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Voice-Based Health Logging

Another key part of the experience is voice interaction. Users can log activities, meals, or lifestyle changes through voice commands instead of manually entering information. Luna says this approach reduces the friction associated with traditional health-tracking apps and allows users to interact with the platform more naturally.

The app also includes an "Ask Luna" feature that lets users query their health data and receive personalised responses based on their historical records and biometric information.

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