English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 16:41 IST

LG Electronics inaugurates first EV charger facility in Texas

Having ventured into EV charger development in 2018, LG further strengthened its position by acquiring HiEV Charger.

Business Desk
EV charger
EV charger | Image:EV Connect
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

LG’s EV charger facility: LG Electronics has inaugurated its first electric vehicle (EV) charger facility outside South Korea, choosing Fort Worth, Texas, to enter North America's competitive EV charging market. Spanning 59,202 square feet, the new EV charging station factory has an annual production capacity exceeding 10,000 chargers, with the initial focus on manufacturing 11-kilowatt EV chargers. LG plans to commence assembly of 175-kilowatt chargers in the first half of this year, followed by 350 kilowatt chargers later in the year.

This move aligns with LG CEO William Cho's reiterated commitment to electrification as a primary driver for mid and long-term growth. With a goal of reaching $79 billion in sales by 2030, up from $51.4 billion in 2022, LG is exploring new business avenues, including EV charging and digital healthcare. Penetrating the U.S. EV market is seen as a crucial step to tap into the growing demand for EV chargers in the region.

Advertisement

Increasing EV infrastructure

As of December 2023, the US boasted over 165,000 public EV charging ports, with President Biden aiming to increase this number to at least 500,000 by 2030. LG's decision to establish its first EV charger factory in Texas is strategic, leveraging existing facilities and benefiting from the state's robust logistics and transportation networks.

Advertisement

Having ventured into EV charger development in 2018, LG further strengthened its position by acquiring HiEV Charger (formerly AppleMango), a South Korean EV battery charger manufacturer, in 2022. This move reinforces LG's commitment to the EV charging business and enhances its ability to produce EV chargers domestically. Jang Ik-hwan, the LG Business Solution Company president, underlined that the Texas facility positions LG to actively meet the surging demand for EV infrastructure in the U.S.

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 16:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement