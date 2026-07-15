Livpure Launches Allura Premia Ultra Water Purifier With ClearDrop Technology

Livpure has launched the Allura Premia Ultra, a new water purifier designed to filter not only conventional impurities but also emerging contaminants such as microplastics, pesticides, PFAS and uranium.

The new model is powered by Livpure's proprietary ClearDrop Technology and comes with a 2.5-year maintenance-free proposition, aimed at reducing the need for frequent servicing and filter replacements.

Targets Microplastics and Forever Chemicals

Livpure is positioning the Allura Premia Ultra around growing concerns over contaminants that may not be addressed by conventional approaches to water purification.

Apart from common impurities such as sediment, dissolved solids, chlorine, bacteria and viruses, the company says the purifier is designed to tackle pesticides, microplastics, uranium and PFAS, commonly referred to as forever chemicals.

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PFAS are a group of persistent synthetic chemicals that break down very slowly and have emerged as a growing environmental and public health concern worldwide.

ClearDrop Technology at the Centre

The key addition to the Allura Premia Ultra is Livpure's ClearDrop Technology. According to the company, testing conducted by an NABL-accredited laboratory showed that the technology can filter up to 98 per cent of microplastics and reduce uranium by more than 97 per cent.

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Livpure also claims the technology can bring pesticide and PFAS levels down to near-zero levels. These figures are based on laboratory testing cited by the company.

Rakesh Kaul, MD and CEO of Livpure, said drinking water can contain contaminants beyond visible impurities. "Water today carries far more than what meets the eye. Beyond visible impurities, drinking water can contain dissolved solids, heavy metals, pesticides and emerging contaminants such as Forever Chemicals (PFAS) and microplastics," Kaul said.

2.5-Year Maintenance-Free Proposition

Alongside its purification technology, Livpure is highlighting the Allura Premia Ultra's 2.5-year maintenance-free proposition as one of its key features. The company says the extended maintenance period is intended to provide longer-lasting performance while reducing the inconvenience associated with regular maintenance.