Locked Out of Your Google Account? You Can Now Use a Selfie Video to Get Back In

Google is introducing a new way for users to regain access to their accounts using a selfie video, adding another account recovery option alongside existing methods such as passkeys and recovery contacts.

The feature is designed for situations where users are locked out of their Google Account or no longer have access to the phone or computer they would normally use to sign in. Instead of relying solely on traditional recovery methods, eligible users can set up a selfie video in advance and use their face to verify their identity later.

How Google's Selfie Video Sign-In Works

Users setting up the feature will be asked to look into their device's camera and perform a series of short, guided head movements. This allows Google to capture the user's face from multiple angles and create a reference selfie video.

If the user later has trouble accessing their account, they can record another selfie. Google will compare the new recording with the selfie video previously saved to the account to confirm the user's identity and help restore access.

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The feature is intended as an additional sign-in and recovery method rather than a replacement for passwords, passkeys or other security measures.

What About Deepfakes?

With AI making convincing fake photos and videos considerably easier to produce, Google says it has incorporated multiple security measures to prevent impersonation.

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The verification process requires users to perform specific movements to demonstrate that the person in front of the camera is live. Google also compares the new recording against the selfie video stored during initial setup and applies its existing security systems to detect suspicious sign-in attempts.

According to Google, these measures are designed to protect against attempts involving fake photographs, manipulated videos and deepfakes.

Google Says Selfie Videos Will Be Encrypted

Google says selfie videos are recorded and stored only with the user's consent and remain under their control. The saved video is encrypted at rest and is used specifically to help users sign in unless they explicitly choose to share it for additional purposes. Users can also delete their selfie video through their Google Account at any time.

The new feature joins Google's broader range of account security and recovery options. The company has increasingly promoted passkeys, which allow users to sign in using their device's fingerprint, facial recognition or screen-lock PIN, as a more secure alternative to traditional passwords.

Google also offers recovery contacts, allowing trusted people to help users regain access to their accounts under certain circumstances.