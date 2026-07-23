WhatsApp Rolls Out Direct iPad Sign-Ups, Revamped CarPlay and Android Auto, PDF Editing and Music Sharing

WhatsApp has announced a new batch of features aimed at expanding how users access the messaging service across devices. The latest rollout includes the ability to create a WhatsApp account directly on an iPad, revamped CarPlay and Android Auto experiences, built-in PDF editing on computers and direct music sharing from Apple Music and Spotify.

The features are already rolling out to users, although availability may vary depending on the device and platform.

WhatsApp Accounts Can Now Be Created Directly on iPad

One of the biggest changes concerns WhatsApp for iPad. Users can now register for WhatsApp directly through the iPad app without first creating an account on a smartphone and linking the tablet as a companion device. Users can register and set up their WhatsApp account directly from the iPad, making the tablet a more independent device for accessing the messaging service.

WhatsApp introduced its dedicated iPad app last year, but direct account registration had remained one of the notable missing capabilities.

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WhatsApp Revamps CarPlay and Android Auto

WhatsApp has also redesigned its experience for Apple's CarPlay and Google's Android Auto. The updated integration allows users to listen and respond to messages, make WhatsApp calls, view their call history and access favourite contacts directly through their car's infotainment system.

The features are designed to work hands-free, reducing the need for users to interact with their smartphones while driving.

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PDFs Can Now Be Opened and Edited Inside WhatsApp

WhatsApp is also improving how users interact with PDF documents. Users can now open PDFs directly within WhatsApp without downloading them separately. The app also supports lightweight editing tools, allowing users to highlight and annotate PDF files from within a conversation.

The feature is available on WhatsApp Web and desktop and is powered by Adobe Acrobat.

This could be particularly useful for users who regularly exchange work documents through WhatsApp and need to quickly review or mark up a PDF before sending it back.

Share Apple Music and Spotify Songs to WhatsApp Status

WhatsApp is also making it easier for users to share what they are listening to. Songs from Apple Music and Spotify can now be shared directly to WhatsApp Status. Users can select a song from either streaming service and post it to their Status with a few taps, allowing contacts to see the music they are currently listening to.