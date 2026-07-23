Xiaomi Power Bank 5i 20000 67W Launched in India With Built-In USB-C Cable

Xiaomi has launched the Power Bank 5i 20000 67W in India, expanding its accessories portfolio with a high-capacity portable charger aimed at users carrying multiple devices. The new power bank packs a 20,000mAh battery and offers up to 67W fast charging, along with a built-in USB Type-C cable.

Xiaomi Power Bank 5i Supports 67W Fast Charging

The Xiaomi Power Bank 5i can deliver up to 67W fast charging to compatible devices. Its high power output allows it to charge not only smartphones and tablets but also supported laptops, handheld gaming devices and other USB-powered accessories. The power bank itself supports up to 65W fast input, reducing the amount of time required to recharge its 20,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi has also added support for multiple fast-charging protocols, including PD 3.0 with PPS, QC 3.5, BC1.2 and Apple 2.4A. The broad protocol support means the power bank can work with compatible devices across Android and iOS ecosystems.

Built-In USB-C Cable Means One Less Cable to Carry

One of the key features of the Xiaomi Power Bank 5i is its integrated USB Type-C cable, allowing users to charge compatible devices without carrying a separate cable.

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In addition to the built-in cable, the power bank has a USB Type-C port and a USB-A port. The multiple outputs allow users to charge more than one device simultaneously, which could be particularly useful while travelling or carrying several gadgets.

The built-in cable also makes the Power Bank 5i more convenient for everyday use, removing the familiar human ritual of carrying a fully charged power bank only to discover that the charging cable was left somewhere else.

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Digital Display Shows Remaining Battery

Xiaomi has equipped the Power Bank 5i with a smart digital display that provides real-time information about the remaining battery level and charging status. Despite its 20,000mAh capacity, Xiaomi is positioning the device as a portable option for travel and everyday commuting.

Xiaomi Power Bank 5i 20000 67W Price in India