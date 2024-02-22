Advertisement

Meta in Indonesia: Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, stated on Thursday that it recognises it is not obligated to compensate news publishers for content voluntarily shared by users in Indonesia. This declaration comes in response to a recent government regulation aimed at ensuring fair compensation between digital platforms and media entities.

The regulation, signed by Indonesia's president earlier in the week, mandates that digital platforms compensate media outlets for the content they provide. The goal is to create a more balanced playing field between tech giants and the media industry. However, Meta's public policy director for Southeast Asia, Rafael Frankel, clarified that, based on consultations, they are not required to pay for news content voluntarily shared by publishers on their platform.

Scheduled to come into effect within six months, the regulation requires digital platforms to establish partnerships with news companies for revenue sharing based on economic calculations derived from the use of news content.

While Meta's response aligns with their understanding of the regulation, Usman Kansong, a senior official at Indonesia's communications ministry overseeing the implementation of the new rule, has yet to comment on Meta's stance.

(With Reuters inputs)