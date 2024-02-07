Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 11:12 IST

Meta’s Threads crosses 139 million monthly active users

Zuckerberg acknowledged Threads' steady growth, highlighting that the app has more active users than its initial launch peak.

Business Desk
Meta
Meta | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Threads' active users: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that Instagram Threads has surpassed 130 million monthly active users, as revealed during the company's fourth-quarter earnings report. The text-based social networking app, coming after Musk's acquisition of Twitter in 2022, competes with various projects such as Bluesky, Mastodon, Nostr, Post, and Spill.

Zuckerberg acknowledged Threads' steady growth, highlighting that the app has more active users than its initial launch peak. He expressed confidence in Threads becoming a major success, previously stating its potential to reach 1 billion users within a few years.

Advertisement

In the last quarter, Zuckerberg had praised Threads, anticipating its growth. The app had over 100 million monthly active users at that time. Meta's entire app family, including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, had a daily usage of 3.19 billion people in Q4, with monthly active users reaching 3.98 billion.

Recent data from Appfigures indicates Threads' rising popularity, with tripled downloads in December, making it the 6th most downloaded app across the Apple App Store and Google Play. In contrast, X, formerly Twitter, faced challenges, ranking 36th.

Advertisement

Threads achieved a record-breaking launch last July, reaching 100 million registered users in its first five days, using Instagram's friend graph. Although interest waned in the fall, Meta's promotion of Threads' viral posts to Facebook users helped reignite growth, securing a spot in the top 10 most downloaded apps globally in December.

Zuckerberg's comments aimed to address concerns during Threads' downturn, countering premature declarations of its demise. Third-party trackers estimate Threads' total users at approximately 160 million.

Advertisement

In terms of earnings, Meta reported $40.1 billion in revenue for Q4 2023, surpassing analysts' estimates. Earnings per share stood at $5.33, exceeding the estimated $4.96, with a net income of $14.02 billion. The full-year 2023 revenue for Meta reached $134.90 billion. Additionally, Meta announced its first cash dividend of $0.50 per share, payable in March to shareholders.

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 11:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News16 minutes ago

  2. Margot Robbie Reveals Having A 'Crisis' Before Filming Barbie

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News19 minutes ago

  4. Another Big Jolt to INDI Bloc: RLD All Set To Break Ties With SP in UP

    Lok Sabha Elections25 minutes ago

  5. Chile Wildfires: Death Toll Rises to 131, Over 300 People Missing

    World26 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement