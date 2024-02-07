English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 12:15 IST

Microsoft Teams service restored to normalcy after temporary outage

The disruption, which prompted concerns from several users, was identified and addressed by Microsoft.

Business Desk
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Teams | Image:Microsoft
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Microsoft Teams outage: Microsoft Teams, the popular messaging platform, has successfully overcome a disruption that temporarily impeded access to its services. The company confirmed the restoration of the platform's functionality after implementing extended monitoring and mitigation efforts.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Microsoft stated, "After extended monitoring and mitigation efforts, we've confirmed that our Microsoft Teams service and features have been restored or have returned to optimal health."

Advertisement

The disruption, which prompted concerns from several users, was identified and addressed by Microsoft. The company acknowledged a networking issue affecting a portion of the Teams service and promptly initiated a failover to rectify the situation.

On Friday, users reported issues with Microsoft Teams, with complaints reaching a peak in the afternoon, totalling more than 14,000 incidents according to Downdetector.com, an outage tracking website. However, as of Saturday, all reported incidents appeared to have been resolved.

Advertisement

Microsoft Teams, a crucial tool for professionals for tasks such as scheduling online meetings, chatting, and file sharing, is an integral part of Microsoft's widely used 365 software suite.

Downdetector, known for tracking outages by aggregating status reports from various sources, including user-submitted errors, played a role in highlighting the temporary disruption in Microsoft Teams' services. The swift resolution of the issue underscores Microsoft's commitment to maintaining the reliability of its essential communication and collaboration tools.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 27th, 2024 at 12:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Maharashtra, Delhi have highest number of EV charging stations

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. BJP Protests Against Karnataka Government Inside Parliament

    Videos9 minutes ago

  3. Trent surges 15% to hit record high

    Business News10 minutes ago

  4. 2k People Suffer From Food Poisoning After Consuming Meal in Maharashtra

    India News10 minutes ago

  5. Replace Your Ordinary Cooking Oil With These Healthy Substitutes

    Lifestyle12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement