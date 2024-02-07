Advertisement

Microsoft Teams outage: Microsoft Teams, the popular messaging platform, has successfully overcome a disruption that temporarily impeded access to its services. The company confirmed the restoration of the platform's functionality after implementing extended monitoring and mitigation efforts.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Microsoft stated, "After extended monitoring and mitigation efforts, we've confirmed that our Microsoft Teams service and features have been restored or have returned to optimal health."

The disruption, which prompted concerns from several users, was identified and addressed by Microsoft. The company acknowledged a networking issue affecting a portion of the Teams service and promptly initiated a failover to rectify the situation.

On Friday, users reported issues with Microsoft Teams, with complaints reaching a peak in the afternoon, totalling more than 14,000 incidents according to Downdetector.com, an outage tracking website. However, as of Saturday, all reported incidents appeared to have been resolved.

Microsoft Teams, a crucial tool for professionals for tasks such as scheduling online meetings, chatting, and file sharing, is an integral part of Microsoft's widely used 365 software suite.

Downdetector, known for tracking outages by aggregating status reports from various sources, including user-submitted errors, played a role in highlighting the temporary disruption in Microsoft Teams' services. The swift resolution of the issue underscores Microsoft's commitment to maintaining the reliability of its essential communication and collaboration tools.

(With Reuters inputs)