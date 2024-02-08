English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 17:33 IST

Microsoft to enable EU cloud customers to store all personal data within the region

In the upcoming months, Microsoft plans to address the storage of temporary data transfers necessary for technical support interactions.

Microsoft assumes non-voting, observer role on OpenAI board
Microsoft | Image:Unsplash
Microsoft cloud customers: Microsoft has announced a phased roll-out plan to allow its European Union cloud customers to process and store all personal data within the region. This move is in response to increasing privacy and security legislation in the EU, aligning with the trend among technology companies to enhance data storage and processing capabilities within the European Union. Amazon Web Services (AWS) had previously declared in October its intention to permit data storage on servers located in the EU.

Microsoft's earlier provision allowed for the processing of certain data within the region. However, the recent development expands this scope to include data present in system-generated logs, which are automatically produced during the utilisation of Microsoft's services.

Large corporations, dealing with extensive and geographically distributed data storage, often face challenges in tracking the location of their data and ensuring compliance with privacy regulations.

In the upcoming months, Microsoft plans to introduce the next phase of this initiative, addressing the storage of temporary data transfers necessary for technical support interactions. Chief Privacy Officer Julie Brill outlined this expansion in a blog post, stressing the company's commitment to evolving data management practices in line with regulatory requirements.

Furthermore, Microsoft aims to offer a paid support option, ensuring an initial technical response from within the EU. This additional support option aligns with the company's strategy to enhance customer service accessibility for its EU-based clients.

As technology companies respond to the evolving landscape of data privacy and security, Microsoft's commitment to enabling EU cloud customers to store personal data within the region underscores the importance of regulatory compliance and data sovereignty.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Published January 11th, 2024 at 17:33 IST

