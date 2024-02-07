English
NASA discovers harmless asteroid hours before entering Earth atmosphere

Scientists managed to detect the asteroid three hours before its anticipated impact, marking the eighth instance of similar nature.

2024 BX1 asteroid
2024 BX1 asteroid
2024 BX1: A diminutive asteroid rapidly approached Earth, penetrating its atmosphere and erupting into a fiery spectacle above Nennhausen, Germany, just west of Berlin. Scientists managed to detect the asteroid three hours before its anticipated impact, marking the eighth instance in which such celestial bodies were identified prior to entering Earth's atmosphere.

These asteroid occurrences are relatively common, happening a few times each year. However, the distinctive aspect of this event lies in the fact that researchers successfully spotted the asteroid well before it made contact with Earth. In a proactive announcement, NASA's Asteroid Watch team on X (formerly known as Twitter) issued a notice: "Heads Up: A tiny asteroid will disintegrate as a harmless fireball west of Berlin near Nennhausen shortly at 1:32 AM CET. Overseers will see it if it’s clear!"

As the asteroid descended, it did not go unnoticed, and social media platforms were flooded with videos capturing its journey across the European skies.

Initially referred to as Sar2736, the asteroid was formally named 2024 BX1 by the International Astronomical Union's Minor Planet Centre. Despite the dramatic visuals, it's crucial to note that the asteroid was harmless, adding another chapter to our understanding of these celestial events.

Published January 24th, 2024 at 16:43 IST

