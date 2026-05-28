Noise Launches ALT Series With New Smartwatch and Open-Ear Audio Products

Noise has introduced ALT, a new personal technology series focused on design-led wearables and audio products. The company says the ALT branding stands for “Alternative to Autopilot” and targets consumers looking for more expressive and design-focused technology products.

The lineup includes the ALT Watch 1 smartwatch, ALT Buds Open, ALT Clip, ALT Buds, and ALT Buds (S). Pre-bookings for select products are now live through Noise’s website, Amazon, and Flipkart.

ALT Watch 1 Gets AMOLED Display and AI Features

Leading the series is the ALT Watch 1, a round-dial smartwatch featuring a 1.32-inch AMOLED display with 1000 nits peak brightness and an aluminium frame. The smartwatch also includes a rotating crown, built-in GPS, health tracking features, and support for platforms including Strava, Google Fit, and Apple Health.

Noise says the watch includes AI-powered features such as voice commands, AI transcription, health insights, and AI-generated watch face customisation through what it calls AI Playground.

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New Open-Ear and Clip-On Audio Devices

The ALT audio lineup includes two open-wearable audio products, ALT Buds Open and ALT Clip.

The ALT Buds Open feature an open-ear design with liquid silicone hooks and flexible memory wire for fit and comfort. The earbuds support LHDC-powered Hi-Res Audio, dual-device pairing, quad-mic calling, and up to 35 hours of battery life.

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Meanwhile, the ALT Clip uses a clip-on open wearable form factor and includes dual magnetic drivers, AI-enabled features, and up to 28 hours of playback.

The company has also announced the ALT Buds and ALT Buds (S), which feature active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 6.0 support, spatial audio, quad-mic calling, and up to 45 hours of playback depending on the model.

Price and Availability

The ALT Watch 1 is priced at ₹5,999, while pre-book customers can purchase it at a launch price of ₹4,999. The ALT Buds Open and ALT Clip are priced at ₹4,499 each, with introductory pricing of ₹3,999 for pre-book users.

Noise said the ALT Watch 1, ALT Buds Open, and ALT Clip will officially launch in India on June 16 and will be available in six colour options including Chosen Orange, Chosen Blue, Chosen Black, Chosen Beige, Chosen Blue Light, and Chosen Green.