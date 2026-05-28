Nothing’s CMF Watch 3 Pro Emerges As Best-Selling Smartwatch in Under ₹10,000 Segment

Nothing’s CMF Watch 3 Pro has emerged as the best-selling smartwatch in India’s ₹5,000–₹10,000 segment, Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis said in a post on X.

Nothing’s sub-brand CMF has claimed a major win in India’s smartwatch market, with co-founder Akis Evangelidis announcing that the CMF Watch 3 Pro is now the top-selling smartwatch in the ₹5,000–₹10,000 segment.

Evangelidis, who is the co-founder of London-based consumer technology company Nothing, shared the update in a post on X, saying the brand was “not slowing down” after the success of the Phone (4a) series. He described the Watch 3 Pro as a standout product in a declining category crowded with “me-too” devices.

The CMF Watch 3 Pro features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, dual-band multi-system GPS, AI-powered running coaching and health tracking tools including heart rate, sleep, SpO2 and stress monitoring. The smartwatch also promises up to 13 days of battery life.

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Designed for casual fitness users and everyday wear, the smartwatch combines a precision-milled metal body with AI-led post-workout insights aimed at improving recovery and training performance. CMF said the device is focused on offering practical features without compromising on design.

The company has positioned the Watch 3 Pro as part of its broader push into connected devices and affordable consumer tech products.

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Evangelidis also hinted at more launches from CMF in the coming months as the brand looks to build on its recent momentum in India.