Xiaomi TV S Mini LED 2026 Review: A Surprisingly Cinematic TV That Also Knows When Your Eyes Are Tired

Buying a large TV is a commitment. Not emotionally but physically. The bigger the TV gets, the more careful you have to be during unboxing, setup, and placement. The Xiaomi TV S Mini LED 2026 immediately reminded me of that reality the moment the box arrived.

I reviewed the larger 65-inch variant, and getting it out safely required significantly more planning than the average smartphone setup ritual people now complete half-asleep at 2AM. Thankfully, Xiaomi provides free installation, which makes the process easier. Inside the box, you get detachable stands, a Bluetooth+IR remote, two AAA batteries, a power cord, screws for mounting the stands, and documentation. Xiaomi does not include a wall mount bracket, although the TV supports wall mounting through third-party solutions at an additional cost.

Once installed, though, the TV starts making a strong first impression.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

What’s Good

Google TV remains reliable, but PatchWall still adds value

Setting up the TV was straightforward. You can either use the remote or an Android phone for setup, provided the TV is connected to Wi-Fi or LAN. Once signed into a Google account, the Google TV interface behaves exactly as expected, surfacing personalised recommendations and trending content based on viewing habits.

Advertisement

The Google TV experience itself is identical to what you would find on TVs from Sony, Vu, or other Android TV brands. What still differentiates Xiaomi slightly is PatchWall.

Interestingly, PatchWall now feels slightly buried inside the interface. Xiaomi includes a dedicated hotkey to summon it instantly, but it no longer dominates the experience the way it once did.

Advertisement

That’s unfortunate because PatchWall remains genuinely useful.

I liked how it aggregates movies, TV shows, music, and viral videos from across streaming platforms into a single curated layer. Selecting content simply redirects you into the corresponding app, whether it’s Netflix, Prime Video, or JioHotstar. If an app is missing, you can download it directly through the Play Store, which gives the TV a reassuring sense of openness.

Xiaomi TV+ also offers free live TV channels, although the selection feels narrow and largely limited to free-to-air news, music, and entertainment channels. Samsung TV Plus still offers a much stronger live-TV experience overall.

The Mini LED panel delivers genuinely impressive picture quality

The first thing I noticed while watching content on the Xiaomi TV S Mini LED 2026 was how vivid the panel looked without becoming aggressively oversaturated.

Mini LED clearly sits in a sweet spot between traditional LED and OLED technology. Blacks look deep and convincing, highlights are bright, and colours have a realism that standard LED TVs often struggle to achieve. OLED panels still retain an edge in dramatic contrast, but they also cost significantly more and can occasionally struggle with colour bleeding in certain scenarios.

Watching cinematic content on the Xiaomi TV felt immersive, especially on the larger variants.

I spent a lot of time watching Dolby Vision content across Netflix, Apple TV+, and JioHotstar, and the TV handled it beautifully. Watching Pluribus on Apple TV+ stood out particularly because of the strong dynamic range and controlled contrast in darker scenes. Dolby Vision content overrides most manual display settings automatically, but Xiaomi still lets you tweak the intensity through presets like Dolby Vision Bright and Dolby Vision Dark.

I found Dolby Vision Dark better balanced for most movies and shows, especially during nighttime viewing.

HDR and HDR10 content also looks bright and punchy, although brightness customisation becomes limited for such formats. Shows like The Boys on Amazon Prime Video looked vibrant enough to immediately demonstrate the advantages of Mini LED technology over standard panels.

The ambient light sensor is more useful than I expected

This ended up becoming one of my favourite features on the TV.

The Xiaomi TV S Mini LED 2026 can automatically adjust brightness levels depending on ambient lighting conditions in the room. It works similarly to adaptive brightness on smartphones. During daytime viewing, the TV intelligently boosts brightness levels to maintain visibility, while nighttime viewing becomes softer and easier on the eyes.

Initially, I assumed I would turn this feature off after a few hours. Instead, I kept using it.

There is something surprisingly comfortable about not constantly adjusting brightness manually depending on room conditions. Watching content late at night felt far less straining compared to TVs that continue blasting maximum brightness into your retinas long after the sun has disappeared.

There is a trade-off, however. Action-heavy scenes can occasionally feel slightly underwhelming if the room is dark and the TV aggressively lowers brightness levels. Thankfully, the feature can be disabled easily.

The TV also includes an Eye Care mode that filters blue light for users who prefer additional comfort during long viewing sessions.

Gaming feels surprisingly immersive

While most streaming content still runs at 24fps or 30fps, the panel supports refresh rates up to 120Hz, which becomes useful during gaming.

I tried Hogwarts Legacy using Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming through the Android TV app and paired an Amkette controller with the TV. The experience was genuinely enjoyable, especially on the larger display.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

The combination of Mini LED contrast, large screen size, and smooth motion made exploration-heavy games feel cinematic in a way smaller TVs simply cannot replicate.

The TV also supports MEMC motion smoothing, allowing content to appear smoother by inserting artificial frames. Xiaomi lets you customise the intensity, which is good because maximum MEMC settings can make movies look unnaturally processed.

At extreme levels, I also noticed occasional ghosting or strange apparitions around moving objects against darker backgrounds. Moderate MEMC settings worked best for me.

The speakers are loud and cinematic

The Xiaomi TV S Mini LED 2026 uses a four-speaker setup with 34W audio output, supported by DTS:X, DTS Virtual:X, and Dolby Audio processing.

For built-in TV speakers, the experience is impressive. The speakers can get loud, bass response is respectable, and DTS processing helps simulate wider surround sound reasonably well. Watching action movies and concerts felt engaging without immediately requiring external speakers.

There is a compromise, though. The stronger emphasis on virtual surround effects can occasionally reduce finer sound details.

Thankfully, Xiaomi includes proper eARC passthrough support. I connected my Honeywell soundbar, and Dolby Atmos content passed through without issues. That alone makes the TV significantly more flexible for users planning future audio upgrades.

What’s Bad

The remote control is unnecessarily tall

The included remote works well enough, but it feels oddly tall. To Xiaomi’s credit, it is difficult to lose because of its size. Still, it could have been designed more compactly.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

The dedicated OTT hotkeys are useful in theory, but I occasionally faced inconsistent behaviour while switching between apps. For example, pressing the JioHotstar hotkey while inside Netflix sometimes did nothing until I returned to the home screen first.

This feels more like a software issue than a hardware problem, but it interrupts an otherwise smooth experience.

PatchWall deserves better placement

PatchWall remains one of Xiaomi’s most distinctive software features, but it now feels oddly hidden inside the broader Google TV experience. Many casual users may never discover how useful it actually is because Google TV dominates the interface almost entirely now.

Dolby Vision content can spoil regular HDR for you

This is less a flaw and more an unintended consequence of how good Dolby Vision content looks on this TV. Once I got used to Dolby Vision playback, standard HDR content occasionally felt flatter by comparison, especially on YouTube and some Prime Video titles. That isn’t Xiaomi’s fault, but it does highlight how inconsistent streaming standards still are across platforms.

Verdict

Rating: 4.5/5

The Xiaomi TV S Mini LED 2026 succeeds because it focuses on practical viewing improvements rather than chasing specification-sheet theatrics alone.

The Mini LED panel looks excellent, Dolby Vision performance is immersive, adaptive brightness genuinely improves comfort, gaming feels cinematic, and the audio output is far better than what most built-in TV speakers deliver.

At the same time, small annoyances remain. The oversized remote feels clunky, some software interactions need refinement, and Xiaomi’s own PatchWall interface now feels secondary despite still being genuinely useful.