OnePlus 15 Now Available for ₹13,000 More After Price Hike. Is It Still A Good Deal?

The OnePlus 15 has quietly become significantly more expensive in India. The flagship smartphone, which launched late last year, is now listed at a price that is roughly ₹13,000 higher than what many early buyers paid, raising an obvious question: is it still worth considering in 2026?

The answer is not as straightforward as it may seem.

When the OnePlus 15 launched in India in November 2025, it quickly earned a reputation as one of the best-value flagship Android phones on the market. It combined Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, a large 7,300mAh battery, flagship cameras, AI-powered software features, and OnePlus' trademark fast charging at a price that undercut several rivals.

Over the following months, aggressive discounts, bank offers, and exchange deals made the device even more attractive. At one point, buyers could effectively purchase the phone for under ₹40,000 during promotional sales.

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Why the Price Hike Matters

A ₹13,000 increase fundamentally changes where the OnePlus 15 sits in the market. Instead of the launch price of ₹72,999, the base variant is currently selling for ₹85,999.

At its original pricing, the phone comfortably occupied the "flagship killer" territory that OnePlus built its reputation on. At its current price, it finds itself competing much more directly with premium devices from Samsung, Vivo, Xiaomi, and even discounted iPhone models. That means buyers are no longer simply asking whether the OnePlus 15 is good. They are asking whether it is better than everything else available for similar money.

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The Good News: The Hardware Is Still Excellent

The problem for competitors is that the OnePlus 15 remains a very capable smartphone. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 continues to rank among the fastest mobile processors available. The large battery remains a standout feature in a market where many flagship devices still struggle to comfortably last a full day under heavy use. Fast charging is also among the best in the segment.

The Hasselblad-tuned camera system continues to deliver strong results, particularly for landscape photography and colour accuracy. Software support remains competitive, and OxygenOS is still among the cleaner Android experiences available.

In other words, the phone itself has not become worse. Only the pricing has changed.

The Bad News: The Competition Looks Stronger Now

The higher price exposes the OnePlus 15 to rivals it previously avoided.

Buyers can now realistically cross-shop devices such as Samsung's Galaxy S26, Vivo's X300 series, Xiaomi's 17 series, and discounted premium iPhones. Several of these devices offer advantages in areas such as camera consistency, long-term software support, ecosystem integration, or compact form factors.

The OnePlus 15 is no longer the automatic recommendation it was when it first launched.

So, Is It Still Worth Buying?

If your priorities are performance, battery life, charging speeds, and a clean Android experience, the answer is still yes.

The OnePlus 15 remains one of the most complete Android flagships available and continues to excel in the areas that matter most to power users. The hardware has aged well, and there are few phones that can match its combination of battery endurance and raw performance.

However, if photography is your primary concern, or if you're looking for a compact flagship, the price increase makes alternatives such as the Vivo X300, Vivo X300 FE, Xiaomi 17 series, iPhone 17, and Samsung Galaxy S26 harder to ignore.