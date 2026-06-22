No OnePlus 15s for India? Here Are the Best Alternatives for Compact Phone and Photography Fans

OnePlus may not bring the OnePlus 15s to India after all, according to a recent claim by tipster Yogesh Brar. While the company has not officially confirmed its plans, the report has disappointed smartphone enthusiasts who were looking forward to a device that could have combined flagship performance, strong cameras, and a compact form factor, much like the OnePlus 13s.

The timing is significant because compact flagship smartphones are becoming increasingly rare. Most brands have shifted towards larger displays and bigger batteries, leaving buyers with fewer options if they want a phone that is easy to use with one hand. The good news is that Indian consumers still have several alternatives, depending on whether their priority is photography, portability, or a combination of both.

For Buyers Who Want a Compact Flagship

The Samsung Galaxy S26 remains one of the strongest options in this category.

Samsung has continued to resist the industry's obsession with oversized phones. The Galaxy S26 packs flagship hardware, premium cameras, wireless charging, Galaxy AI features, and seven years of software support into a body that is considerably easier to manage than most Android flagships. For users who value practicality over screen size, it remains one of the safest recommendations.

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Another strong contender is the Vivo X300. Vivo's flagship offers a relatively compact footprint while delivering premium performance and a camera system co-engineered with ZEISS. Unlike many camera-focused phones that become bulky due to oversized camera modules, the X300 strikes a more balanced approach.

The Xiaomi 17 is also expected to appeal to compact-phone buyers. Xiaomi's standard-number series phones have traditionally focused on delivering flagship performance in a manageable form factor, making them a natural alternative for anyone disappointed by the OnePlus 15s rumours.

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For Photography Enthusiasts

If cameras matter more than compactness, the Vivo X300 FE deserves serious consideration.

Vivo's FE lineup has built a reputation for delivering flagship-grade photography without flagship pricing. The X300 FE is expected to continue that formula with strong portrait photography, ZEISS colour science, and a versatile camera setup that appeals to both casual users and enthusiasts.

The Xiaomi 17T is another device worth watching. Xiaomi has significantly improved its imaging capabilities over the past few years, and the upcoming 17T is expected to offer a capable camera system, powerful hardware, and aggressive pricing. For buyers who care about image quality but don't want to spend ultra-premium money, it could become one of the most compelling options in the segment.

For those willing to stretch their budgets, the Vivo X300 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 Ultra are likely to remain among the most capable camera phones available. Both are expected to push smartphone photography further with larger sensors, advanced telephoto systems, and professional-grade image processing.

What Made the OnePlus 15s Interesting?

The reason the OnePlus 15s attracted attention in the first place was that it appeared poised to offer something increasingly uncommon: a compact flagship that did not compromise on cameras.

If the device does end up skipping India, buyers will need to prioritise what matters most to them.

Those seeking a genuinely compact flagship should look at the Samsung Galaxy S26, Vivo X300, or Xiaomi 17. Those chasing the best possible camera experience may find better value in devices such as the Vivo X300 FE or Xiaomi 17T.