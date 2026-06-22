OPPO Reno 16 Series Announced: Here's What to Expect From the Upcoming Smartphones

OPPO has started teasing its upcoming Reno 16 Series in India, and while the company is yet to reveal pricing or launch dates, it has shared several details about the smartphones' design, display, AI features, and durability.

The Reno 16 Series appears to be focusing heavily on aesthetics this year, introducing what OPPO claims is India's first HoloVerse 3D Design alongside a new AI-powered shortcut button called the AI Snap Key. The company is positioning the Reno 16 lineup as a blend of fashion, AI, and premium craftsmanship.

New HoloVerse 3D Design Takes Centre Stage

One of the biggest highlights of the Reno 16 Series is a new design language inspired by planets and outer space.

OPPO says the smartphones will feature a 3D Pop Planet Design created using its proprietary HoloVerse 3D Technology. Available exclusively on the Starry White variant, the design is said to create a naked-eye 3D effect that makes a planet-like object appear to float beneath the phone's surface. The visual effect changes depending on viewing angle and lighting conditions.

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According to the company, the effect is achieved using a dual-layer optical structure comprising a graphic layer and millions of lithographic microlenses designed to manipulate light and create a dynamic stereoscopic appearance.

The Reno 16 Series will be available in Starry White, Twilight Violet, and Stellar Purple colour options.

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Slim Design and AMOLED Displays

OPPO has also revealed some display specifications for the upcoming devices. The Reno 16 is expected to feature a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with ultra-thin bezels, Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a claimed screen-to-body ratio of 93.4 per cent. The Reno 16c, meanwhile, is tipped to get a slightly larger 6.57-inch AMOLED panel with the same Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The displays are also claimed to reach peak brightness levels of up to 1,800 nits on the Reno 16 and 1,400 nits on the Reno 16c.

Both devices are expected to focus on portability. The Reno 16 is said to measure 8.22mm in thickness and weigh 182g, while the Reno 16c will reportedly come in at 8.44mm and 195g.

AI Snap Key Makes Its Debut

Another major addition is the new AI Snap Key, which is coming to the Reno Series for the first time. OPPO describes it as a customisable side-mounted shortcut button designed to improve productivity and access to AI features.

The company says users will be able to save content to Mind Space with a single press, record voice notes with a long press, or launch Mind Space instantly with a double press. The button can also be customised to launch functions such as the camera, translator, flashlight, or voice recorder.

Mind Space itself is said to integrate Gemini, Perplexity, and ChatGPT, allowing users to compare responses, organise information, and access saved content from a single interface.

Durability Could Be a Key Focus

OPPO is also highlighting durability as a major selling point for the Reno 16 Series. According to the company, the phones will carry IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for protection against dust, water immersion, splashes, and high-pressure water jets.

The smartphones will also feature an aerospace-grade aluminium frame that OPPO claims offers improved strength and drop resistance compared to conventional plastic frames. Additional features include Splash Touch and Glove Touch support, allowing the display to remain responsive even when wet or when users are wearing gloves.

What We Still Don't Know

While OPPO has revealed several design and software features, key details remain under wraps. The company is yet to confirm pricing, processor specifications, battery capacities, charging speeds, camera hardware, or the official launch date for the Reno 16 Series.