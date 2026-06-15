OnePlus Unveils New N Series for India, N6 Set to Debut on 30 June
The first device in the company's new lineup, the OnePlus N6, is scheduled to launch on 30 June.
OnePlus has announced an all-new N Series for the Indian market, marking a significant expansion of its smartphone portfolio as the company looks to strengthen its presence in the highly competitive ₹18,000-₹25,000 segment. The first device in the lineup, the OnePlus N6, is scheduled to launch on 30 June.
The move gives OnePlus a three-tier smartphone strategy in India, with the N Series targeting entry-level premium buyers, the Nord Series catering to the mid-range segment, and its flagship lineup positioned above ₹50,000. The company says the new series is aimed at younger consumers who increasingly use smartphones as their primary device for entertainment, gaming, learning, and content creation.
The launch also formalises a strategy that OnePlus has been teasing over the past week, with the N6 confirmed to arrive on 30 June. Recent teasers suggest the handset will feature a refreshed design and become the first device under the new standalone N branding in India.
OnePlus Expands Beyond Nord and Flagships
With the introduction of the N Series, OnePlus is repositioning its smartphone portfolio into three clearly defined categories:
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- N Series: ₹18,000-₹25,000
- Nord Series: ₹25,000-₹50,000
- Flagship Series: ₹50,000 and above
According to the company, the N Series has been built around what it describes as the core OnePlus experience, focusing on long battery life, smooth performance, and thoughtful design while making the brand more accessible to a wider audience.
Broader India Push
Beyond the product itself, the announcement reflects OnePlus' broader strategy in India. The N Series could help OnePlus compete more aggressively in one of India's busiest smartphone price brackets, where brands such as Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo, and iQOO have traditionally maintained a strong presence.
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While OnePlus has yet to reveal the N6's specifications or pricing, more details are expected ahead of its official launch on 30 June.