OnePlus Unveils New N Series for India, N6 Set to Debut on 30 June

OnePlus has announced an all-new N Series for the Indian market, marking a significant expansion of its smartphone portfolio as the company looks to strengthen its presence in the highly competitive ₹18,000-₹25,000 segment. The first device in the lineup, the OnePlus N6, is scheduled to launch on 30 June.

The move gives OnePlus a three-tier smartphone strategy in India, with the N Series targeting entry-level premium buyers, the Nord Series catering to the mid-range segment, and its flagship lineup positioned above ₹50,000. The company says the new series is aimed at younger consumers who increasingly use smartphones as their primary device for entertainment, gaming, learning, and content creation.

The launch also formalises a strategy that OnePlus has been teasing over the past week, with the N6 confirmed to arrive on 30 June. Recent teasers suggest the handset will feature a refreshed design and become the first device under the new standalone N branding in India.

OnePlus Expands Beyond Nord and Flagships

With the introduction of the N Series, OnePlus is repositioning its smartphone portfolio into three clearly defined categories:

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N Series: ₹18,000-₹25,000 Nord Series: ₹25,000-₹50,000 Flagship Series: ₹50,000 and above

According to the company, the N Series has been built around what it describes as the core OnePlus experience, focusing on long battery life, smooth performance, and thoughtful design while making the brand more accessible to a wider audience.

Broader India Push

Beyond the product itself, the announcement reflects OnePlus' broader strategy in India. The N Series could help OnePlus compete more aggressively in one of India's busiest smartphone price brackets, where brands such as Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo, and iQOO have traditionally maintained a strong presence.

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