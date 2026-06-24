Pebble Launches Qore View Wellness Band With 30-Day Battery Life, AI Health Insights

Pebble has expanded its wearable portfolio in India with the launch of the Qore View, a new wellness band aimed at users looking for long battery life, health tracking, and social wellness features without recurring subscription costs.

Priced at ₹3,999, the Qore View introduces a feature called QuickView, which allows users to access real-time health metrics directly on the wrist while minimising phone interactions. The device also includes a Friends and Family leaderboard designed to encourage shared fitness goals and accountability among users.

Wellness Tracking Without Subscription Fees

At a time when several health-focused wearables are increasingly moving towards subscription-based services, Pebble is positioning the Qore View as a one-time purchase product. The band pairs with the Pebble Halo mobile application, which provides users with an AI-powered Health Score alongside analysis of sleep patterns, activity levels, heart rate, and heart rate variability without requiring additional subscription payments.

The company says the wearable is designed for consumers who want to track daily health metrics while maintaining a distraction-free experience.

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QuickView and Social Wellness Features

The headline feature is QuickView, which enables users to monitor metrics such as heart rate and step count directly from the band without needing to frequently check their smartphones.

Pebble is also introducing a social element through its Friends and Family leaderboard. The feature allows users to create private groups where members can compare step counts, calories burned, and sleep quality metrics through the Pebble Halo app.

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Health Monitoring and Battery Life

The Qore View comes equipped with what Pebble calls the NexGen Wellness Suite. According to the company, the system supports 24x7 monitoring of heart rate, blood oxygen levels (SpO2), heart rate variability (HRV), activity levels, and sleep tracking.

Battery life is another major selling point. Pebble claims the wearable can deliver up to 30 days of usage on a single charge, placing it among the longer-lasting fitness bands currently available in the market.

The band also includes more than 100 sports modes, smart utilities, and compatibility with major smartphone health platforms.

Design and Availability

The Qore View features a metal unibody construction designed to protect internal sensors from dust, sweat, and splashes. Pebble has paired the frame with a quad-knit fabric band intended for comfortable all-day wear.