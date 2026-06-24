Sony Launches BRAVIA Theatre Trio, New Soundbars, Subwoofers, and Rear Speakers in India

Sony has expanded its premium home audio lineup in India with the launch of several new BRAVIA Theatre products, including the flagship BRAVIA Theatre Trio wireless home theatre system, BRAVIA Theatre Bar 7, BRAVIA Theatre Bar 5, BRAVIA Theatre Sub 9, BRAVIA Theatre Sub 8, BRAVIA Theatre Rear 9, and BRAVIA Theatre Rear 8.

The new range is designed to bring a more immersive, cinema-like audio experience to living rooms and complements the company's growing BRAVIA television ecosystem. According to the company, the new lineup combines technologies such as 360 Spatial Sound Mapping and Dolby Atmos to recreate the audio experience intended by filmmakers and content creators.

BRAVIA Theatre Trio Takes Centre Stage

Leading the lineup is the BRAVIA Theatre Trio, Sony's new flagship wireless home theatre system designed for ultra-large-screen televisions. Unlike traditional soundbars, the system uses dedicated left, centre, and right speakers to create a wider soundstage and more accurate dialogue reproduction. The company says the system supports Dolby Atmos and DTS audio formats and can generate up to 24 phantom speakers when paired with the BRAVIA Theatre Sub 9 and Rear 9 speakers.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

New Soundbars Join the Portfolio

Sony has also introduced two new soundbars. The BRAVIA Theatre Bar 7 features nine speaker units, including up-firing and side-firing speakers, alongside support for Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced, and Sony's 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology. The company says the soundbar is designed to create a wider and more immersive soundstage while maintaining a relatively compact form factor.

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Meanwhile, the BRAVIA Theatre Bar 5 targets users looking for a more accessible upgrade. The 3.1-channel soundbar ships with a wireless subwoofer and supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. Sony has also included features such as Voice Zoom 3 and a dedicated centre speaker to improve dialogue clarity during movies and television shows.

Dedicated Subwoofers and Rear Speakers

The company has expanded the ecosystem with standalone subwoofers and rear speakers as well. The BRAVIA Theatre Sub 9 is positioned as the premium option, featuring a 600W amplifier, dual-subwoofer configuration, and vibration-cancelling drivers aimed at delivering deeper bass with minimal distortion. The more affordable BRAVIA Theatre Sub 8 uses a 300W amplifier while retaining a focus on cinematic low-frequency performance.

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For surround sound enthusiasts, Sony has launched the BRAVIA Theatre Rear 9 and Rear 8 wireless rear speakers. Both are designed to work with compatible BRAVIA Theatre systems to enhance spatial audio and create a more immersive surround sound environment.

Price and Availability

The BRAVIA Theatre Trio will be available from July 1 at a best-buy price of ₹1,69,990, while the BRAVIA Theatre Bar 7 will retail at ₹82,990. Both products will be available through Sony retail stores and Amazon.