Infinix Teams Up With Legendary Italian Design House Pininfarina for NOTE 60 Pro Special Edition

Infinix is taking another step towards the premium smartphone segment with a new design-focused partnership that brings one of the most recognisable names in automotive design to the world of smartphones.

The company has announced a strategic collaboration with Italian design house Pininfarina, best known for shaping some of Ferrari's most iconic cars. The partnership debuts with the launch of the Infinix NOTE 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition, a limited-edition smartphone that combines Infinix's flagship hardware with a design language inspired by luxury performance automobiles.

More Than Just a Special Edition

Unlike many smartphone collaborations that are limited to cosmetic tweaks, Infinix says this marks the beginning of a long-term strategic partnership. The company describes the alliance as the start of a new flagship design series, with the NOTE 60 Pro becoming the first smartphone in India to emerge from the collaboration. Pininfarina brings nearly a century of design heritage spanning automobiles, luxury products, architecture, and yachts, while Infinix contributes its smartphone technology and AI capabilities.

A Smartphone Inspired by Supercars

The biggest talking point is undoubtedly the design. The NOTE 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition features a carbon-fibre-inspired rear finish, exclusive design accents, a 360-degree aerospace-grade aluminium frame, and a new Torino Black colourway. The phone also includes custom software touches such as a supercar-inspired startup animation and sound, exclusive wallpapers, and bespoke themes designed specifically for the collaboration.

Advertisement

Even the packaging has received special attention, with Infinix including a premium black presentation box intended to mirror the experience of unboxing a luxury product.

Flagship Hardware Underneath

The specifications of the new edition are the same as those of the regular variant. The NOTE 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition retains the flagship-grade specifications found in the standard NOTE 60 Pro. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor and comes equipped with a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display featuring a 144Hz refresh rate.

Advertisement

Other highlights include a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging and 30W wireless charging, a 50MP camera with optical image stabilisation, JBL-tuned stereo speakers, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and the company's One-Tap Infinix AI features.

The device also includes a Health Monitoring Sensor and Active Matrix Display, two features Infinix is increasingly using to differentiate its premium offerings.

Price and Availability